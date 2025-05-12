Truckee students channel Roaring Twenties at Gatsby-themed jazz club night

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Friday, Apr. 25, the Community Arts Center transformed into a 1920s speakeasy as local jazz bands took center stage for the Gatsby Jazz Club, an event hosted by TEMPO, the parent organization supporting music programs at Truckee High School and Alder Creek Middle School.

Themed attire—from flapper dresses to fedoras—set the tone as guests stepped back in time for a night of live jazz, swing dancing, and vintage glamour. Student musicians from Truckee High School (THS) and Alder Creek Middle School (ACMS) delivered a packed program of performances.

The evening featured continuous music, with performances by THS Jazz Bands 1 and 2, the ACMS Jazz Band, and jazz combos from each school. The combos—smaller groups consisting of a rhythm section and solo melody instruments—offered a contrast to the full band sound. ACMS Band Director Miss Tomasello joined THS Jazz Band 1 on vocals for one of the night’s highlights.

“The event was supposed to finish at 9, but guests got a bonus, since the THS Jazz 1 didn’t seem to want to stop playing!” Elly Phillips, president of TEMPO and parent of a THS junior jazz musician, said.

Phillips praised the students’ commitment, noting that the THS jazz band meets for rehearsal at 6:30 a.m. and that many students are also active in local music groups such as the Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra. Several of the school jazz combos will perform again on May 27 at Moody’s Bistro.

The evening also featured a large silent auction that stretched across one wall of the main hall and into the entryway, with items donated by local individuals and businesses. Among the most eye-catching: a Ferrari ride-along, a three-hour private ski or snowboard lesson at Sugar Bowl, local artwork and photography, and a handcrafted wooden Tahoe cheese board set.

Cupcakes from Edible Art Tahoe—decorated like intricate flowers—were a crowd favorite.

Edible flower cupcakes. Provided / Elly Phillips

For more about the event, including a full list of sponsors and donors, visit truckeegatsby.com .