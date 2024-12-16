Truckee/Tahoe realtor named 2024 TSBOR REALTOR® of the Year
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Dickson Realty announced that Phoebe Landre has been named the 2024 REALTOR® of the Year by the Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors (TSBOR). This prestigious honor, presented at the TSBOR and Tahoe Sierra Multiple Listing Service (TSMLS) Annual Installation Dinner on December 5, 2024, at Palisades Tahoe, recognizes Phoebe’s extraordinary contributions to the real estate profession and her dedication to the communities she serves.
“Phoebe’s recognition as REALTOR® of the Year is a testament to her unwavering professionalism, leadership, and the positive impact she has on our industry,” said Kane Schaller, Broker/Owner (Truckee) of Dickson Realty. “We couldn’t be prouder of her and the other Dickson Realty agents who were elected to serve in key leadership roles. Their commitment to fostering thriving communities is at the heart of what we do.”
In addition to Landre’s honor, several Dickson Realty agents were elected to serve on the 2025 boards of TSBOR and TSMLS, further underscoring Dickson Realty’s dedication to connecting people and resources to build stronger communities.
Dickson Realty congratulates the following leaders:
- 2024 TSBOR REALTOR® of the Year: Phoebe Landre
- 2025 TSBOR Treasurer: Anna Grahn-Nilsson
- 2025 TSBOR Director: Jaya Ableman
- 2025 TSMLS President: Barb Wilkinson
- 2025 TSMLS Past President: Ally Raber
- 2025/2026 TSMLS Director: Doug Schroeder
These leadership roles are vital to shaping the future of real estate in the Tahoe Sierra region, and Dickson Realty is honored to have such dedicated professionals representing the brokerage and its mission.
At Dickson Realty, the power of connection drives everything we do—from empowering our agents to grow their careers to helping clients find their perfect homes. We are committed to supporting the communities we serve and the industry we love.
To learn more about how Dickson Realty is making an impact, visit http://www.dicksonrealty.com or contact marketing@dicksonrealty.com.
