Agenda review: Town Council, Nevada County Supervisors, Truckee Tahoe Airport District, North Tahoe PUD

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, October 22 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

5. Presentations

Proclamation for Veterans Day. Proclamation for Recognition of Truckee Donner Public Utility District Employee Joe Aguera. Proclamation for Extra Mile Day. Proclamation for Cyber Security Month. Update regarding Etiquette and Safety on Multi-Use Trails. Town Manager Report.

7. Discussion Items

Environmental Justice Assessment and Update Regarding Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) Action Plan. Recommended Action: That Council accept the Truckee Environmental Justice Analysis report and receive an update regarding the progress and the next steps with the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) Work Plan. Quarterly Fiscal Year 2023/2024 through Fiscal Year 2024/2025 Strategic Workplan Update. Recommended Action: That Council receive the first quarterly update on the Fiscal Year 2023-2025 Strategic Workplan progress through September 30, 2024, and provide direction to staff on proposed new workplan items.

See the full agenda here .

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, October 22 starting at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, California or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

21. Resolution authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to sign Truckee Fire Protection District’s 2024 Community Wildfire Protection Plan, per the requirements of the Healthy Forest Restoration Act of 2003.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Tahoe Airport District

The Truckee Tahoe Airport District is meeting Thursday, October 23 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at ​​10356 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, CA 96161, and via live web streaming: http://ttctv.org/live‐meeting/truckee‐tahoe‐airport/ .

ACTION ITEMS

6. Unfunded Pension Liability Additional Payment

7. Apron A2 Reconstruction – 2025 Cost Estimate Proposal

8. Approval of CY 2025 Final Budget

DISCUSSION ITEMS AND BOARD AD HOC COMMITTEE REPORTS

9. Board Committee Assignments and Ad Hoc Committee Reports

1- Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Joint Powers Authority Update

2- Town of Truckee River Revitalization Steering Committee

3- Climate Transformation Alliance Report

4- ACT Attendance by Board of Directors

See the full agenda here .

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will hold a meeting on Thursday, October 24 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

G. General Commission/Committee Business

1. Recreation Commissioner Open Appointments Update and Review of Letter of Recognition for Linda Slack-Cruz

2. Review and Discuss 2024 Park Reservation Review

See the full agenda here .