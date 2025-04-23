Council approves Tahoe Truckee Regional Homeless Action Plan

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Town Council met on Tuesday, Apr. 22, Earth Day, to discuss the Tahoe Truckee Regional Homeless Action Plan.

Council voted to accept the Tahoe Truckee Regional Homeless Action Plan (TTRHAP) and approved a $25,000 budget allocation to support its implementation through the Tahoe Truckee Homeless Advisory Committee (TTHAC). The plan, developed over 18 months, is a data-driven, locally tailored roadmap to address homelessness across the region over the next five to six years. Council also directed staff to continue participating in TTHAC, with an initial focus on navigation center services, community outreach, and engagement.

The Tahoe Truckee Regional Homeless Action Plan is looking to address individuals that fall within that below 30% AMI demographic. Provided / Town of Truckee

Chief of Police Danny Renfrow, who helped develop the plan as part of the advisory committee, emphasized the importance of coordinated, non-punitive approaches.

“Oftentimes when we are dealing with the unhoused, we find ourselves dealing with a situation that’s very low in criminal activity and of quality of life type of situation–to where our police staff have our hands tied behind our back without a lot of resources or authority to take action,” he said. “In order to address that situation, we need to have some sort of plan. We are not going to arrest our way out of homelessness.”

Truckee’s current housing initiatives—including Lease to Locals, Rooted Renters, the ADU program, and support for affordable housing projects—align with the broader goals of the TTRHAP. These initiatives reflect the town’s commitment to safety, fire prevention, and preserving community character.

District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock spoke about the collaborative nature of the plan, which was developed with support from the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation and TOT funding.

“It is time to have one roadmap that we all agree is the best way to move forward in addressing this issue as a starting place,” said Seana Doherty, Senior Manager at Agnew Beck, the firm that facilitated the plan.

A gap analysis by Bowling Business Strategies used three years of data (2021–2024) from the Homeless Management Information System. It found that of the estimated 117 unhoused individuals annually in the region, only 39 received services—leaving 78 unserved. The findings reinforced the need for more robust support systems, including mental health care, case management, hygiene facilities, job training, and addiction services.

A community workshop held on Apr. 3 drew more than 60 participants, with Spanish translation provided. Hundreds of ideas were submitted, but a follow-up survey revealed that 50.6% of respondents hadn’t heard of the plan, and 65.8% hadn’t read it. Many emphasized the need for more transparency, walkable access to services, and community trust-building through better outreach.

Respondents also expressed strong opinions about where a navigation center should be located—ideally in a central, discreet location, but not in residential areas, near schools, or parks. Community members emphasized the need for pet accommodations, individualized care plans, on-site services, and clear behavior expectations. Concerns were raised about safety, the impact on property values and tourism, and fears that unhoused individuals might be drawn from outside the area.

Out of 23 public comments, 13 were supportive of the plan, three were conditionally supportive, and seven were opposed or expressed concerns. Supporters included the Truckee Chamber of Commerce and members of the United for Action coalition. Opponents voiced frustration over perceived lack of transparency, a rushed survey timeline, and fear of being judged for their views. Some questioned whether the town should prioritize a warming shelter over a navigation center, noting the current lack of even a basic winter shelter.

Mayor Zabriskie acknowledged the town’s limited experience in providing treatment services and raised questions about resource prioritization. After extensive public comment and discussion, the Council ultimately voted to move forward with the plan and prioritize funding for navigation center services.

Council also unanimously voted to introduce an ordinance which adopts the state-recommended Fire Hazard Severity Zone (FHSZ) Map and updates a chapter of the Truckee Municipal Code to reflect new fire hazard classifications.

Fire Hazard Severity Zones have existed in California since the 1980s, but this marks the first major update to local responsibility area classifications since 2007. The revised zones, which now include both “moderate” and “high” classifications, are based on updated fire modeling, climate data, and fire history. The state finalized its updated map for state responsibility areas in April 2024.

To ensure public awareness and engagement, the Town of Truckee conducted extensive outreach, including a community information night, a dedicated website landing page, and a public email address for submitting comments. Outreach efforts also included radio segments on 101.5 Tahoe Truckee Radio, direct communication with Firewise communities, homeowners associations, the Board of Realtors, and the Contractors Association, as well as social media announcements.

These updated classifications aim to improve fire prevention efforts and inform land-use planning and development decisions moving forward.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, several Truckee residents voiced growing concerns over traffic safety and infrastructure issues. One resident highlighted the dangers of traffic near Donner Lake, citing frequent speeding and unsafe U-turns made by drivers attempting to access the docks. She noted that she no longer allows her son to ride his bike in the area and said her concerns have been dismissed by both the Truckee Police and the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District. She also submitted a petition signed by 80 people calling for action.

Another community member raised concerns about renters’ rights, while yet another warned of worsening traffic backups on Donner Pass Road during chain control operations. Trucks often divert into the Coldstream Crossing neighborhood to wait out storms, blocking access for school buses and emergency services. The Coldstream Association manager reported harassment by truck drivers and pointed to infrastructure damage, including a shattered 15-inch storm drain pipe that left dogs falling into the exposed hole. She said Caltrans has not addressed the issue and pleaded for immediate assistance.

Two proclamations were presented. The first recognized May as Wildfire Awareness Month. Officials emphasized the growing threat wildfires pose to lives, property, and the environment—particularly in mountain communities like Truckee. In response to increasingly destructive fire seasons across California, the town reaffirmed its commitment to wildfire prevention, preparedness, and community education.

Residents are urged to sign up for emergency alerts and know their evacuation zones. Several wildfire awareness events are planned throughout the month, including a wildfire forum hosted by Tahoe Donner on May 21, a presence at the Rec Center’s Golden Meet and Greet on May 29, and visits to multiple Firewise community meetings and HOA gatherings. These include a property manager coffee chat on May 19, Prosser Lakeview and The Woods on May 31, Donner Lake Firewise on May 17, Truckee Senior Apartments on May 14, and the Tahoe Donner Association Happy Hour on May 23.

Threats to wildfire insurance impact the entire community. Last week, Mayor Zabriskie and Councilmember Henderson met with U.S. Representative Kevin Kiley to advocate for the restoration of wildfire-related funding and the release of funds already committed to specific projects.

“You all have a voice in how this town spends taxpayer dollars,” Councilmember Courtney Henderson said.

The second proclamation was in honor of Earth Day, recognizing the Washoe Tribe and their ongoing leadership in environmental stewardship. Guided by values of respect, responsibility, and interdependence with nature, the Washoe people have traditionally lived in harmony with the land. Despite generations of disruption, the Tribe continues to revitalize its language, restore cultural practices, and lead efforts in climate resilience and land stewardship. The Town acknowledged the Washoe creation story, which emphasizes care for the land and living in balance with all living things. Truckee also recognized the upcoming Washoe Earth Day celebration on Saturday, May 3, which will bring together tribal members, local agencies, and community partners for a day of environmental awareness, youth engagement, and shared responsibility for the land.

Aldana Fernandez, James Blattler, Christine Picard, Bonnie Thompson-Hardin, and Rosie Johnson were recognized for their exceptional dedication and contributions to the Town of Truckee.

During the Town Manager’s report, a Happy Earth Day was extended to the community, along with a reminder that Truckee’s single-use plastic water bottle ordinance took effect on Apr. 22—meaning the sale of such bottles is no longer permitted within town limits.

Residents interested in learning more about the town’s budget process are encouraged to attend the next “Quarterly Talk with the Town,” hosted in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce at Lift on Apr. 28. On Apr. 29, from 1 p.m.–5 p.m., the town will host a joint jurisdictional meeting with Nevada County, Nevada City, and Grass Valley to discuss transportation and connectivity in the region. This Thursday, Apr. 24, from 4:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m. at Drink Coffee Do Stuff, community members can join the Truckee Litter Corps for a cleanup event. And on May 1, a reception for the “Dark Skies” student art exhibit—created through the SWEP program—will take place outside the council chambers from 3:30 p.m.–5 p.m.

The next Council meeting will be on Tuesday, May 13 at 5 p.m. at Town Hall.