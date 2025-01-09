EAT This Week: Blue Coyote’s Mango Habanero Boneless Wings

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

With the NFL playoffs heating up, what better way to catch the action than with multiple televisions, good friends, a couple beers, and oh yeah, wings. And if you’re looking for some of the best wings in Truckee, you might want to head to Blue Coyote for this week’s feature.

Now I know there are wing purists out there that won’t touch anything but the traditional wing and anything else is blasphemy, and that’s fine. But there are plenty of folks that don’t like all the work it takes to get through the bones and to the meat – so consider this alternative.

Blue Coyote’s Mango Habanero Boneless Wings. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

This healthier version takes the same boneless skinless chicken breast they are using for their sandwiches and cutting it into strips before getting a light flour bath and into the fryer. Once they’re done, they get tossed in the sauce of your choice – and this week we’re diving into the mango habanero.

Often times boneless wings can get overpowered by a breading that’s as thick as a bear’s winter coat, but not here. It’s super light and provides an airy crunch, which allows the sauce to seep into the chicken for a flavor bomb of a bite every time.

The mango provides a great sweet counterbalance to the habanero heat and each bounce in and out so often with that you never get one overshadowing (or overpowering) the other.

I’m not sure there’s a better food pairing than football and wings. And when you have a place that can go through one thousand pounds in a week, you know they’re doing something right. Might as well join the party.

The Blue Coyote Bar and Grill is located at 10015 Palisades Dr. in Truckee. For menu items and more information visit them online at bluecoyotetruckee.com or reach them by phone at 530-587-7777.