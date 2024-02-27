February 2024 now grand jury awareness month

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. – Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a proclamation establishing February 2024 as Grand Jury Awareness Month at its meeting recently.

“The grand jury’s fact-finding efforts result in reports that contain specific recommendations aimed at identifying problems and offering ways to improve government operations and enhance responsiveness,” a news release said. “It is appropriate to recognize the efforts of those jurors, both past and present, who have volunteered their time and service to the Placer County Grand Jury.”

The memorandum, dated Feb. 20, was from County Executive Officer Jane Christenson to the Board of Supervisors. It was written by Board Support Services Coordinator Jennifer Grappasonno.

The memorandum is signed by Board Chair and Supervisor Suzanne Jones, District 4.

This is what the proclamation says:

In the matter of a proclamation recognizing February 2024 as a grand jury awareness month in Placer County

Whereas, every year in each of California’s 58 counties, 19 ordinary citizens take an oath to voluntarily serve a term of one year as grand jurors; and

Whereas, grand juries have been in existence since the adoption of California’s original Constitution in 1849-1850; and

Whereas, grand juries conduct their investigations under the auspices of the Superior Court of California and have broad access to public officials, employees, records, and information. One of the most important functions of a grand jury is to review the operations of the officers, departments, and agencies of local government; and

Whereas, grand juries are charged with investigating and reporting on local governmental operations to assure that their responsibilities are being fulfilled legally, efficiently, honestly and in the best interest of the public. Grand juries serve as a watchdog authority and are well suited to the effective investigation of local governments because they are independent bodies, operationally separate from the entities and officials they investigate; and

Whereas, the grand jury’s fact-finding efforts result in reports that contain specific recommendations aimed at identifying problems and offering ways to improve government operations and enhance responsiveness; and

Whereas, the hard work done by grand juries has a great effect on our communities and makes California a better place to live; and

Whereas, the reward of being a grand juror is the satisfaction received from working with fellow residents and community members to improve local government for all; and

Whereas, in 2009, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger declared February to be California Grand Jury Awareness Month; and

Whereas, it is appropriate to recognize the efforts of those jurors, both past and present, who have volunteered their time and service to the Placer County Grand Jury.

Now, therefore, be it proclaimed, that the above proclamation was duly passed by the Board of Supervisors of the County of Placer, on behalf of the citizens of Placer County, at a regular meeting held February 20, 2024, proclaiming the month of February 2024 as Grand Jury Awareness Month.

Under Jones’ signature all five of the Placer County supervisors are listed,

Bonnie Gore, Supervisor District 1; Shanti Landon, Supervisor District 2; Jim Holmes, Supervisor District 3; Suzanne Jones, Supervisor District 4; and Cindy Gustafson, Supervisor District 5.

It should be noted that Holmes currently represents District 3 and 5.