Four-question survey helps League of Women Voters of Nevada County plan ahead

The 2024 Election is behind us, and the League of Women Voters of Nevada County is already planning ahead to make information and education about future elections more accessible to voters.

In an effort to understand how and where Nevada County voters found useful information they used to vote in the November Election, the League has created a brief, four-question survey, that we are asking our community to take. The survey will be open until Feb. 28.

Just 5 minutes of your time will help the League of Women Voters of Nevada County reach our goal of providing non-partisan, easy-to-find information to help voters make their voting choices.

For more information, contact Lynn Forbes at president@lwvnevadacounty.org .