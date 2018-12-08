New Community Park Planned for Downtown Truckee

The half-acre lot between Church and Jibboom streets in downtown Truckee is set to become a new community park. The current playground area, owned by the Truckee Donner Recreation and Parks District, will be converted into an innovative public space, scheduled to break ground in spring with a projected completion date of fall 2019.

The park is the second phase of the TDRPD's revitalization plan, after the interior performing arts venue was refurbished in 2014. Mark Tanner, president of Mark Tanner Construction, is driving the revitalization project in collaboration with a number of local companies and organizations.

Tanner is working with the Contractor's Association of Truckee Tahoe Community Project, to turn the vision into reality by creating plans, driving donations and building support. The TDRPD donated the land, while Tanner is charged with construction efforts.

Truckee-based High West Landscape Architects designed the park, which will include a sensory garden, an amphitheater, picnic area and other creative uses of the space. The design appeals to the local landscape by using natural materials such as boulders and logs to create this aesthetic and also function as play structures. The park will be ADA-accessible and friendly for all ages.

The building renovation plans include repainting the exterior of the Community Arts Center. Tanner will work with Kelly Brothers Painting and others to execute this project. The team is aiming for a color scheme which complements Truckee's unique historic district.

"The park will be a great asset to Truckee, providing a vibrant gathering space for our community," said Tanner. "There really is nothing like this in the heart of downtown right now. We are filling a need."