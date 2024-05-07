Local high school senior Isaac Pacheco Martinez accepted to Harvard and Yale

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Although Isaac Pacheco Martinez’s acceptances to Harvard and Yale are remarkable, what truly distinguishes him is his outlook on life. He chooses to see the positive in every situation and aspires to transform the present political landscape.

“There are so many people I can point to right now who are trying to shift society to compromise and understanding. And they show me that with time, we’ll be able to become a democracy again,” Martinez said.

Martinez, a senior at North Tahoe High School and a participant in the La Fuerza Latina (LFL) program, is a first-generation, low-income Latino student and the youngest of four siblings.

“Coming from an immigrant family, everything has been different. There’s a super large community of undocumented and immigrant people in Tahoe,” Martinez said.

Growing up in Kings Beach public housing, Martinez faced challenges but found steadfast support from his family and community. His siblings, who are also in college, have been inspirations for him.

Martinez and his siblings in San Francisco. Provided / Isaac Pacheco Martinez

“My upbringing allowed me to meet so many amazing people. And see some of the most unconditional love and support. Tahoe is such a generous community. And all of the things we went through in our upbringing helped me see that,” Martinez said. “I’m grateful for working in a restaurant and getting my butt kicked every night. I don’t think I’d redo anything.”

​​Craig Rowe, who serves as a teacher at Truckee High School and the Director of LFL, stands as one of Martinez’s most influential mentors and closest friends. Martinez got to know Rowe through his older brother, who had connected with him during a summer program called Adventure Risk Challenge.

According to Martinez, Rowe has consistently shown him and his three siblings unwavering love and support. Rowe played a pivotal role in guiding Martinez through the college admissions process, offering not just support but also practical advice. Beyond that, throughout high school, Rowe and La Fuerza Latina helped him navigate applications for pre-college programs and informed him about local opportunities like the Sierra Business Council’s pitch camp that he participated in last year.

Martinez, his brother, and Rowe after running a 5K hosted by Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles. Provided / Isaac Pacheco Martinez

“I know that I wouldn’t be where I am without Craig and I am so lucky to have met him. Craig has helped me become the person I am and has helped me build the belief that family are the communities you build and not always the people who you are related to by blood,” Martinez said.

Martinez’s journey to these prestigious universities is not just a personal triumph but also a reflection of the collaborative efforts of various organizations and individuals in the community. Alongside LFL, groups such as the Sierra Business Council, Adventure Risk Challenge, Headwaters Science Institute, TTCF, and others have played a significant role in supporting Martinez’s educational pursuits.

“Everyone I’ve met in Tahoe has wanted to see me succeed,” Martinez said.

His message is clear: regardless of background or location, anyone can achieve their dreams with hard work, determination, and a supportive community. Martinez is deeply passionate about this message, especially because he believes that students in smaller towns like Tahoe are frequently overlooked.

Martinez’s journey is far from over, and as he embarks on this new chapter, he carries with him a rare level of optimism and a commitment to making a difference in the world. His story is not just about personal success but also about the power of community and the limitless possibilities that lie ahead for those who dare to aim high.

After careful consideration, Martinez has chosen to enroll at Harvard University, where he will major in Government and pursue a secondary concentration in Ethnicity, Migration, and Rights focusing on LatinX Studies.

“I’m excited to leave the Tahoe community, reflect on where I come from, and eventually return,” Martinez said. ” And I will work my hardest not to lose my optimism.”