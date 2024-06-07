Nevada County Office of Emergency Services receives the CAL FIRE Partnership Award

Last week, the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer (NEU) unit hosted their annual all hands meeting in Nevada County. The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services (OES) received the Partnership Award from NEU leadership.

“From fire response, evacuation support, debris removal and recovery efforts, to community risk reduction and prevention planning efforts, Nevada County OES has led the way in representing the region professionally and proactively,” says CAL FIRE Assistant Chief Landon Haack. “Whenever asked if Craig and his OES staff are available, the answer was universally ‘When do you need us there, we are here for you.'”

In recent years, Nevada County has experienced significant emergencies, including severe winter storms and wildfire events. “During all of these emergencies, Nevada County OES has been at the forefront of community service and recovery and has stood side by side with CAL FIRE and all of our public safety partners,” Haack said.

“We are deeply honored to receive the CAL FIRE Partnership Award,” says Director of Emergency Services Craig Griesbach. “This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team, CAL FIRE, local first responders, and our engaged residents in ensuring the safety and resilience of our community. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with CAL FIRE and all our public safety professionals to protect lives and property.”

Partnership and collaboration at all levels increase Nevada County’s emergency preparedness as a whole. Residents are encouraged to sign up for CodeRED Emergency Alerts, know your evacuation zone and help others do the same. Finding your five emergency allies or joining your local Firewise Community are great ways to continue to increase your community’s preparedness for fire season. Visit readynevadacounty.org for emergency preparedness resources to help you prepare for wildfire season and more.