New owners bring fresh energy and vision to Zano’s Family Italian & Pizzeria in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Zano’s Family Italian & Pizzeria, a beloved local spot in Truckee, is entering a new era under the ownership of Austin and Logan Reid, a husband-and-wife duo and longtime locals in the community. With decades of experience in the service industry, the Reids are excited to build upon the foundation established by the Browns, former owners of the eatery, while infusing their own unique style.

Both originally from the Dallas, Texas area, Austin and Logan Reid’s path to restaurant ownership was anything but planned. “It was unintentional that I ended up in the restaurant industry,” Austin said. However, the couple’s deep connection to Truckee and their shared passion for hospitality led them to Zano’s.

Austin has been coming to the Tahoe area since childhood. His parents purchased a house next door to the owners of the Tahoe Gal, a local boat tour company, where Austin would later work after college. It was there that he discovered his natural talent for the service industry. After years of working with the Tahoe Gal, the couple considered purchasing the business, but a deal never materialized. They also looked at other opportunities in the area, including the Blue Coyote and a car wash in Kings Beach, but they kept coming back to the idea of owning a restaurant.

When Zano’s Family Italian & Pizzeria came on the market, the Reids knew they’d found the perfect fit. “I have an Italian wing of heritage,” Austin said, adding that his family recipe for ravioli makes 1,440 pieces at a time. Austin’s roots in Italian cooking run deep. At age 12, he traveled to Italy to visit family, further cementing his connection to the cuisine.

“I would like to see us carry on the tradition of what Zano’s already is but also add what Austin and I are to it,” Logan said. “We want to keep Zano’s, and the heart of what it is, the same so that people feel they are welcome here.” The Reids see their new venture as an opportunity to preserve Zano’s established warmth and welcoming atmosphere, while introducing new ideas to make the restaurant even more vibrant.

“We want people to walk into a place and feel that it’s thoughtful and purposeful,” Logan said. “When you walk into a well-done facility, you can just tell—it’s intangible,” Austin said.

The Reids also aim to make Zano’s a family-friendly destination that offers more than just great food and drinks. “One thing we’re really focused on is making this a place where you don’t have to leave your kids at home,” Logan said. “You can bring your family and enjoy a delicious meal and cocktails in a space that’s welcoming to all ages.”

The Reids are enthusiastic about making Zano’s a true community hub. “On the emotional side of things, it just felt like the best fit for us,” Austin said. “We live in an awesome place and we want to celebrate the people who live here by giving them an awesome place to come relax, enjoy themselves, meet new people, and unwind and rejuvenate at a reasonable price.”

Austin and Logan envision Zano’s as a place where families and friends can unwind, enjoy great food, and catch up with their neighbors—much like the bar from Cheers, where “everyone knows your name.”

“It’s the Cheers effect,” Austin said. “It’s a place where you can catch the game and turn your kids loose.”

The couple’s three-year-old son, Forest, shares a similar age to the Browns’ daughter when they first opened Zano’s, further solidifying their connection to the restaurant and its legacy as a family-friendly destination.

With 30 years of combined experience in the service industry, the Reids are eager to explore new ways to bring people together. They’re already dreaming up creative events like kids’ movie nights during the winter months, giving families a fun, non-ski resort option for entertainment.

