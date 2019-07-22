Paul Charles Varisco died on Friday, July 19, 2019. Born on June 28, 1965, in Natick, Massachusetts, Paul was raised in Needham and spent many of his early years on Cape Cod. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and shortly after college he moved to Tahoe to ski for a winter and see the Grateful Dead in their home state. Paul quickly made Tahoe his home, establishing himself as a hard worker in the trades, and acquiring a deep love for Alpine Meadows. In 1998 he founded PCV Painting, which is today a thriving and successful business. A loyal and generous friend with an infectious sense of humor, Paul was loved by all who knew him. Our hearts are broken.

He is survived by his wife, Alissa Morganti; three children, Rocco, Serafina, and Augustine Varisco; mother Suzanne Varisco of Apple Valley, Minn.; sister Mary Seidner and brother-in-law Adam Seidner of Old Lyme, Conn.; sister Susan Varisco and brother-in-law Robert Levy of Montclair, N. J.; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Dominic Charles Varisco, in 2010. Services are planned for Friday afternoon at the river house, in Olympic Valley.

Donations in Paul’s memory can be made to the Varisco Children’s Education Fund c/o Plumas Bank PO Box 6780, Tahoe City, CA. 96145 (530)581-2857