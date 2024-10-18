YOUR AD HERE »

Placer County Elections Office provides reminders to voters

AUBURN, Calif. — The Placer County Elections Office would like to remind voters that the voting period for the November 5, 2024 General Election has officially begun.

As per California law, vote-by-mail ballots for all active, eligible voters in Placer County were delivered to the post office by Oct. 7. Voters who have not already received their voting materials are encouraged to contact the Elections Office as soon as possible. 

Voters can return their ballots by mail, by using one of 31 official ballot drop boxes located throughout the county, or in person to the Elections Office or any open vote center starting Oct. 26 (official Placer County ballot drop boxes opened for voter use Oct. 8). Additionally, early voting via vote-by-mail ballot is now available daily, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 pm., at the Elections Office at 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin. 

Voters may also visit any vote center during the in-person voting period (Oct. 26-Nov. 5) to use the new “Sign, Scan and GO!” process, which permits them to check in with election staff and use a ballot scanner to have their voted vote-by-mail ballot counted immediately, ensuring their votes are included in the preliminary election results released on Election Night.

The Elections Office would like to remind voters that if they have recently interacted with the DMV, their voter registration information may have been inadvertently changed. It is important that they confirm their voter status, political party preference, address and all other pertinent information to make sure they are still registered correctly. Voters can check their registration information at https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/.

For new Placer County residents or those who have not yet registered to vote, the last day to register and receive their voting materials for the November 5, 2024 General Election by mail is Oct. 21. Registration forms may be picked up at the Elections Office or any Department of Motor Vehicles, post office or library in Placer County. Voter registration may also be accessed online at https://registertovote.ca.gov/

Voters who return completed registration forms by mail or in person to the Elections Office by midnight Oct. 21 can still receive their voting materials by mail. However, California voters who miss this deadline may still access Conditional Voter Registration. Under this law, eligible voters can come to the Elections Office starting Oct. 22 or to any vote center in Placer County starting Oct. 26 and through Election Day to conditionally register to vote and cast a ballot. The voter’s election eligibility will be thoroughly assessed before the CVR ballot is counted.

The Elections Office recently adopted the Voter’s Choice Act election model, which means more in-person voting opportunities for Placer County voters. No longer assigned to a specific voting location, all eligible voters can now vote in person at any one of 29 vote centers in Placer County. Seven of these vote centers will be open for 11 days of in-person voting starting Oct. 26, while the remaining 22 locations will be open for four days, starting Nov. 2. Daily hours of operation for all locations are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Election Day (Nov. 5), when they’ll be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

 Placer County Vote Center Locations for November 5, 2024 General Election 11-Day Vote Centers        Open Oct. 26–Nov. 5
AuburnPlacer County Clerk-Recorder Office2956 Richardson Dr.
Granite BayGranite Bay Library6475 Douglas Blvd.
LincolnLincoln Veterans Hall541 5th St.
RocklinPlacer County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Office3715 Atherton Rd.
RosevilleMartha Riley Community Library1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
Roseville Veterans Hall110 Park Dr.
Tahoe CityThe Old Firehouse300 N. Lake Blvd.
4-Day Vote Centers        Open Nov. 2–5
AuburnAuburn Veterans Hall100 East St.
ColfaxColfax Veterans Hall22 Sunset Ave.
ForesthillForesthill Veterans Hall24601 Harrison St.
Granite BayGranite Bay High School1 Grizzly Way
South Placer Fire Station #197070 Auburn Folsom Rd.
LincolnSun City Lincoln Hills, Kilaga Springs Lodge 1167 Sun City Blvd.
Lincoln Library485 Twelve Bridges Dr.
LoomisLoomis Veterans Hall5945 Horseshoe Bar Rd.
Meadow VistaMeadow Vista Community Center1101 Meadow Vista Rd.
RocklinSierra College, LR Building5100 Rocklin Rd.
Spring View Middle School5040 5th St.
Victory High School3250 Victory Dr.
Whitney High School701 Wildcat Blvd.
Roseville@the Grounds (Placer County Fairgrounds)700 Event Center Dr.
Barbara Chilton Middle School4501 Bob Doyle Dr.
Buljan Middle School100 Hallissy Dr.
Maidu Community Center1550 Maidu Dr.
Mike Shellito Indoor Pool10210 Fairway Dr.
Robert C. Cooley Middle School9300 Prairie Woods Way
Roseville Church of Christ1799 Cirby Way
West Park High School2401 Panther Pl.
SheridanStewart Community Hall6005 Camp Far West Rd.

The Elections Office is located at 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin. Standard office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Election Day (Nov. 5) hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Elections Office will also be open the two weekends prior to the November 5, 2024 General Election (Oct. 26 and 27, Nov. 2 and 3), as well as Veterans Day (Nov. 11), from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Voters are encouraged to visit the Elections Office in person or call 530-886-5650 (toll-free 1-800-824-8683) with any questions regarding the upcoming election. Elections staff will be available to answer questions, assist with voter registrations and issue replacement vote-by-mail ballots over the counter. Additionally, voters can find information about vote center and drop box locations, their ballot status and election results and much more by visiting the Placer County Elections website at https://www.placercountyelections.gov/.

