Schools close early, events rescheduled in preparation of blizzard

TRUCKEE, Calif. – An onslaught of snow is expected to hit the Truckee/Tahoe area Thursday afternoon, bringing what is likely to be the biggest storm of the season.

With weather and law enforcement agencies warning people to stay off the roads and inside, many have preemptively postponed events and meetings.

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District announced a minimum school all schools except Donner Trail Elementary School, which is getting a snow day, due to the incoming weather. The district also rescheduled 8th grade parent night to Thursday, March 14.

Nevada County announced the cancellation of the Joint County-Cities-Town meeting to discuss emergency preparedness, which was scheduled to be held today.

While Northstar California Resort is planning to open, they’ve posted a safety message to their social media.

“We know you’re all eager to get after it, especially knowing this may be one of the biggest storms we’ve had in a few years, but we ask that you evaluate conditions and do your homework first,” the resort said.

They emphasized the importance of checking road conditions, allowing for extra travel time, traveling in a snow capable vehicle, bringing a shovel and stocking up on gas and groceries.

“Lastly, we are anticipating this storm to have impacts on our operations. That said, Mother Nature is going to be calling the shots this time around, and our teams will remain dynamic to get everything open as quickly and safely as possible,” the resort said.

Several Snowfest activities have been postponed or cancelled as well.

The Garwoods Kick-off and Snowfest Court introductions event has been moved to Thursday, March 7.

The North Tahoe Firefighters Association pancake breakfast has been cancelled.

The Polar Bear Swim has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 9.

The Tahoe City Nursery School Winter Party and Fundraiser has been moved to Tuesday, March 5. The fireworks show and Nomads concert has been rescheduled for the same day.