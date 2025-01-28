Tahoe-Truckee honors MLK’s legacy with ‘Everyone Belongs’ event

TRUCKEE, Calif. — On Saturday, Jan. 18, community members came together for the first “Everyone Belongs Event,” a grassroots celebration honoring the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A young girl at the event led chants of “I belong, you belong, we belong, building community,” echoing the legacy of her grandfather, who marched with Dr. King in Selma. Her enthusiasm energized the crowd, inspiring passersby and even drivers to join in the celebration.

The day began at Alibi Ale Works, where participants arrived carrying colorful signs with messages of inclusion and positivity. Organized by the United for Action coalition and led by Rev. Clare Novak and River Coyote, who works at Placer County in Public Health Prevention, the event was inspired by Dr. King’s vision of a “Beloved Community.”

The Truckee community gathered to celebrate community in honor of MLK. Provided / Clare Novak

”I’m an inner spiritual minister, inner spiritual counselor. The work I do is not based on any one belief system, but at the core of them all is the message of ‘love your neighbor.’ And if there was anyone I think who represented both the strength and the power of that kind of peacemaking in our nation, it was Dr. King,” Rev. Novak said. “We’re told over and over how divided we are in this country. It almost becomes a drum beat that is self realized. And we wanted to talk back against that and say, it doesn’t have to be that way.”

Participants walked together in a show of unity, making their way to the Eagle Statue while waving their signs and spreading messages of acceptance. At the statue, Novak and other speakers reflected on Dr. King’s teachings, urging attendees to embrace his call for unity, kindness, and action

“We wanted to honor Dr. King’s message of a beloved community while creating a space to build lasting connections,” Rev. Novak said. “This wasn’t meant to be a one-time activity but the beginning of something bigger—an ongoing effort to create safe, welcoming spaces where everyone feels included.”

Coyote highlighted the public health benefits of fostering community. “The Surgeon General has identified loneliness and disconnection as an epidemic, with profound impacts on physical and mental health,” they said. “This rally was about creating opportunities for belonging and engagement—proven protective factors for well-being.”

All are welcome here. Provided / River Coyote

The event featured speeches, songs, and resources from organizations like Sierra Community House, which provided information on legal assistance and family advocacy. Looking ahead, organizers plan to continue fostering belonging through a variety of activities, including a book club centered on Monica Guzman’s I Never Thought of It That Way and a community potluck in honor of Cesar Chavez Day.

“Our ultimate vision is to help build an inclusive, safe, healthy community in North Tahoe where everyone flourishes. So, it’s easy to see why the ‘We Belong Rally’ was right in our wheelhouse, Elizabeth Balmin, Director of Legal Assistance, Crisis Intervention, and Family Advocacy at Sierra Community House, said. “I was touched by Rev. Clare Novak asking, ‘How do we project the ethos of love into the center of our lives,’ and I think gathering like this is an answer to that question. It felt wonderful to show up and see so many kind and curious community members gathering to support one another.”

The success of the event has already sparked interest in future activities, with families eager to involve their children and deepen connections. Organizers hope the initiative will inspire others to see their neighbors as gifts and create spaces where everyone feels valued.

“This isn’t about creating a new institution but cultivating a culture of connection and love in everyday moments,” Rev. Novak said. “Whether this movement lasts years or is simply a moment in time, what matters is helping people feel a sense of belonging now.”

“Everyone Belongs” brought Truckee together. Provided / River Coyote

Coyote echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the transformative power of connection. “When we feel like we belong, we’re more open to engaging with others and sharing our unique gifts. That’s how we heal and grow as a community.”For more information on upcoming events or to get involved, visit the We Belong Tahoe Truckee Facebook page or reach out to organizers directly.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.