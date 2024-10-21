Tahoe Youth Action Team holds second voter registration drive at Truckee High School

TRUCKEE, Calif., – With 20 days to go until election day, the Tahoe Youth Action Team (TYAT) made an effort to ensure that as many eligible Truckee High students as possible were ready to vote. Dedicated to climate action through democratic participation, the team held its second voter registration drive of the year at Truckee High School last week, on October 8-10.

In California, young people can “pre-register” to vote at 16 or 17 years of age and will be automatically registered when they turn 18. Those who are 18 can fully register. It was important to students to hold a drive this fall in advance of the October 21, 2024 deadline to use California’s easy on-line registration tool. TYAT registered or pre-registered over 60 students during this drive. (Note that eligible voters may register in person up to and including election day, November 5).

Youth Action Team officers Oona Davis, Aili Scott and Lillian Schnick with registration drive volunteers at Truckee High. Provided / TYAT

The team once again worked with Assistant Principal Jason Estabrook to arrange the logistics of the drive. Teams of TYAT students visited junior and senior Student Success classes to broadcast the importance and benefits of voting, remind them of the upcoming election, and help students register or pre-register online at the California Secretary of State’s website. The students also hosted a registration table with candy and stickers during the students’ morning break.

Isaac Medina, one of the student organizers, explained his commitment to this drive:

“Encouraging voter registration and civic engagement towards young and new voters is incredibly important to our team, especially because younger voters are one of the most underrepresented age groups when it comes to elections.”

TYAT is the youth division of the North Tahoe chapter of the non-partisan climate solutions organization Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL).