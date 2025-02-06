TDPUD board advances groundwater plan update and broadband expansion

TRUCKEE, Calif – The Truckee Donner Public Utility District (TDPUD) Board of Directors met on Wednesday, Feb. 5, to discuss initiatives including the Martis Valley Groundwater Management Plan (GMP) and efforts to expand broadband, or high-speed internet, access in the community.

The board voted unanimously to move forward with updating the GMP, a framework to ensure the long-term quality and availability of water in the region. Steven Poncelet, TDPUD’s public information and strategic affairs director, highlighted the district’s longstanding efforts to monitor and manage the Martis Valley basin since 2013, including collaborative efforts with the Northstar Community Services District and Placer County Water Agency. The district’s voluntary groundwater monitoring and data collection efforts helped to reclassify the basin as “very low” under state regulations.

The GMP is reviewed every five years, with this year’s update adhering to state public process and notification requirements. This action begins a series of public hearings and stakeholder engagement, with the final adoption expected in June. While there was no public opposition at the hearing, Poncelet noted that a majority protest from ratepayers could hinder the plan’s adoption. However, failure to update the GMP would have no regulatory penalties, though it could affect local water resource planning.

In another significant move, the board approved an updated Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Plumas Sierra Telecommunications (PST) to support broadband expansion in underserved areas. This updated agreement builds on an existing partnership, allowing PST to utilize TDPUD’s 60-mile fiber network to extend high-speed internet access, especially in areas such as mobile home parks and workforce housing complexes.

PST secured $67 million in grant funding through California’s Broadband for All initiative, with $8 million allocated specifically for projects within TDPUD’s service area. While TDPUD will not directly finance or manage broadband services, it will provide oversight and engineering support, ensuring that the project does not impact utility rates. Directors emphasized the importance of this collaboration to improve connectivity without burdening ratepayers.

The meeting also featured several staff updates. New District Clerk and Executive Assistant Martina Rochefort, who brings a decade of experience from Tahoe Forest Hospital, was welcomed to the team. Employee recognitions followed, with Greg Martin, Carlos Reyes, and Tracy Pearson honored for their work in improving warehouse inventory tracking, and Kristen Bombach recognized for her dedication to resolving billing complexities.

In addition, the district’s involvement in the Tech Teens program, which introduces high school students to technology in public utilities, was highlighted. The upcoming session, scheduled for April 24, will focus on electrical distribution, water operations, and IT infrastructure. Board members also discussed outreach efforts to connect participants with the district’s new scholarship opportunities.

Staff presentations provided updates on water conservation initiatives, infrastructure planning, and financial sustainability. The board discussed long-term investment strategies to ensure the continued provision of essential services. Recent advocacy efforts in Sacramento were also reviewed, where affordability, cap-and-trade revenue, and wildfire resilience were central topics of focus. Directors were encouraged to attend upcoming industry events to stay informed on regulatory and technological changes.

