Truckee Young Entrepreneurs Club kicks off first official meeting on Wednesday, September 10.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Business Council, and Lift Workspace are excited to announce the launch of the Truckee Young Entrepreneurs Club (formally named Truckee Tahoe Future Founders), a new initiative designed to support and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs in our region. The club is open to aspiring entrepreneurs aged 14 – 24 and will hold its first official meeting on Wednesday, September 10, from 5-6:30 p.m. at Lift Workspace in Truckee.

The inaugural meeting will feature Jan Holan, Founder of Lift Workspace: Cowork, Conference and Wellness Center, who will present on his entrepreneurship journey, offering valuable insights and inspiration to club members. This meeting marks the official start of the students’ learning journey around starting a business, with a focus on foundational entrepreneurial skills. A kick-off event was held in May to gauge interest and was a huge success.

The club is student-led by Truckee High School student Saim Mian, who saw a gap in business education and wanted to create a space where young people could learn real entrepreneurial skills and build their ideas into action. His leadership and initiative have helped shape the vision of Truckee Young Entrepreneurs as a collaborative, hands-on experience where students drive the programming and take ownership of their futures.

Moving forward, Truckee Young Entrepreneurs will meet once a month on the second Wednesday of the month from 5:00 – 6:30. The club plans to offer real-world business insight through local guest speakers, hands-on workshops, and mentorship opportunities. The goal is to build foundational entrepreneurial skills, spark creative thinking, and give young people the tools and confidence to turn their ideas into action.

“With limited access to business education in local schools, this club fills a critical gap,” said Jessica Penman, President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce. “I could not believe the response we had to our kick-off meeting in May, and I am so excited that Saim came to the Truckee Chamber and that we will be giving young people a space to explore their passions, learn from local experts, and take initiative toward their futures.”

Truckee Young Entrepreneurs is open to students and young adults across the Truckee and North Tahoe region. Club members will get to network with peers, receive guidance from local business leaders, and build real-world experience.

For more information about the club, visit truckee.com or email jessica@truckee.com .