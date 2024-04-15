Agenda review: California Tahoe Conservancy, Truckee Fire Protection District, Truckee Planning Commission

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The California Tahoe Conservancy will meet on Tuesday, April 16 at 9:30 a.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College, 1 College Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

The Board will meet in LTCC’s Board Room (L104), located adjacent to the library to the left of the campus main entrance. The meeting can be viewed remotely at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83709096124 .

6. 2024-2029 Strategic Plan Development Update (discussion only):

Discuss progress in developing the 2024-2029 Strategic Plan and invite the Board’s feedback on updates to Plan content.

7. Proposed Regulations on the Use of Conservancy Land (action) (Resolution 24-04-04):

Consideration and possible approval of the proposed regulations on the use and management of Conservancy land

8. North Lake Tahoe Public Utility Districts Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory Grant Award (action)

The Conservancy Board will consider authorizing an $81,000 grant to the Tahoe City Public Utility District (TCPUD) to conduct an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions along with the North Tahoe Public Utility District (NTPUD). The inventory will include data on emissions from services provided by each public utility district within their service territories. The utility districts will use the data from the inventory to identify steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and measure progress toward local, regional, state, and federal goals to reduce emissions.

9. Environmentally Sensitive Land Acquisition (action) (Resolution 24-04-06):

Consideration and possible authorization of the acquisition and subsequent demolition and site stabilization of two parcels located at 858 and 860

El Dorado Avenue (El Dorado County Assessment Numbers 026-154-017 and 026-154-027) for up to $650,000.

10. Forestry Funding Authorization (action) (Resolution 24-04-07):

Consideration and possible authorization of the: 1) acceptance of up to an additional $20 million; 2) expenditure of up to a total of $40 million to supplement the 2021 Forestry Guidelines authorization; and 3) execution of all other necessary agreements.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Planning Commission

The Truckee Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, April 16 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

Public Hearings (Major Review)

8.1 Application 2021-00000026/DP-PD-UP-TM (Trailside Townhomes); 12800 Zurich Place (APN 045-079-010-000); Applicant/Owner: Dan Mellon; Agent: David Spear, Mountain Concepts

Recommended Action: That the Planning Commission adopt Resolution No. 2024-06, approving the following actions based on the recommended findings and subject to the recommended conditions of approval:

Determine the project to be exempt from further environmental review pursuant to Section 15183 (Projects Consistent with a General Plan, Community Plan or Zoning) of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA);

Approve the Development Permit;

Approve the Use Permit;

Approve the Tentative Map; and

Approve the Planned Development

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Fire Protection District

The Truckee Fire Protection District Board of Directors is meeting on Tuesday, April 16 at 12304 Joerger Drive Truckee, California at 5:30 p.m.

9. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Discussion with Possible Action: Fire Protection Funding from Placer County Related to Annexation #7.

1. Discussion with Possible Action: Resolution 01-2024; A Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Truckee Fire Protection District Asking the Board of Supervisors of Placer County to Place an Immediate Moratorium on Building and Improvement in the Area Designated as Annexation No. 7 – Truckee Fire Protection District Due to Inadequate Fire Protection Funding.

10. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Presentation: Consulting Registered Professional Forester Proposal – Danielle Bradfield, RPF #2808

See the full agenda here .