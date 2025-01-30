EAT This Week: Lane 17 Lounge’s Pork and Shrimp Shumai

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’ve never heard of shumai, they are essentially a steamed dumpling with filling and some type of dipping sauce. If you have heard of shumai, then I bet you would never have guessed you could find them inside of a bowling alley that’s serving elevated food for a truly unique experience.

In the case of this appetizer, the filling is a combination of ground pork and shrimp, and they are served over an edamame puree before being topped with a chili oil and shoyu sauce. The presentation is striking and if you are a fan of dumplings, I’ll tell you right now – order two servings. You will thank me later.

Lane 17 Lounge’s Pork and Shrimp Shumai. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

The dumplings themselves are perfectly steamed and rightly delicate. The chili oil and shoyu add just the right balance of salty umami and heat and as it seeps into the cracks of the meat, each bite has just the right amount of flavor to elevate the pork and shrimp.

But for me, the kicker in the dish is the edamame puree. It’s both buttery and velvety with just the right amount of sweetness that squeezes itself into the layers of the dumpling. Every flavor in a single bite is where the magic happens and if there’s any puree left over, don’t be afraid to spoon (or lick) it out.

Could I eat all three in the appetizer at once? Absolutely. Should I? Debatable. But one thing is for certain, like Arnold Schwarzenegger, I’ll be back.

Lane 17 Lounge is located inside Bowl Incline at 920 Southwood Blvd. in Incline Village. For menu, hours, or general information visit them online at bowlincline.com/lane17lounge or via phone at 775-831-1900.