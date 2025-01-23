EAT This Week: Red Truck Café’s Breakfast Burrito

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you think that all breakfast burritos are created equal, then you might want to give this week’s feature a shot. Yes, it has some of the familiar beats as most, but it also manages to stay true to the flavors of Red Truck’s menu without compromising all the feels of the popular breakfast item.

All wrapped up in a flour tortilla are three eggs, hash brown potatoes, your choice of meat (bacon, sausage, ham, or turkey), seasonal veggies, yogurt tahini sauce, and your choice of cheese (cheddar, Swiss, or pepperjack). I went with sausage and whenever I can add a little heat, I do, so it’s all about the pepperjack. You also have the option to add harissa sauce, avocado-cilantro salsa, or habanero salsa. My favorite is to go with a combo of avocado-cilantro with some habanero.

Red Truck Café’s Breakfast Burrito Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

This burrito is large – both in size and flavor. And while quite filling, it still eats surprisingly light. There are also plenty of textures from the crispy hash browns and the chewy quinoa. The added sauces flow into all the nooks and crannies so each bite gives you a little something of everything. Creaminess from the melted cheese and yogurt tahini sauce leave their fingerprints throughout the entire burrito while the eggs and veggies bring it all home.

It’s only served during breakfast (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) so make sure you arrive accordingly. If you’re heading up to Northstar from Truckee this is a great option for your morning protein.

Red Truck Cafe is located at 10356 Truckee Airport Road in Truckee. For menu information and more visit them online at redtrucktahoe.com or call to order by phone at 530-587-1394.