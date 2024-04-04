EAT This Week: Stella’s Coal Roasted Beet Salad

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

When it comes to beets, it seems like they are one of those foods that people either love or hate. But, when you come across a dish as unique and tasty as this week’s feature, I’m going to ask those of you on team hate to pump the brakes a bit and give this dish a try – it may just change your opinion of the polarizing vegetable.

Stella’s Coal Roasted Beet Salad. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

Starting with the beets, they are gathered locally from Tahoe Food Hub, wrapped in kombu (edible kelp), and thrown directly into the coals of the roaring kitchen fire. Once they are cooked through, they are removed and diced for the dish. Joining the fray is stracciatella, a mixture of chicory and kale, candied pepitas, and finished off with grilled blood orange miso vinaigrette – complete with fresh segments of blood orange.

Not only does this salad eat like a meal, but also it has flavor and textures in spades. It’s creamy, salty, peppery, smoky, sweet, and earthy all in one. With all the components this dish has, it’s tough to try and get everything in a single bite. But, if you’re lucky enough, it’s a wild ride for your taste buds. Although, that’s also part of the fun of this dish – it’s basically a choose-your-own-adventure with each bite.

Even though this dish is hearty, it still eats extremely light. It goes to show that if you treat every component with care, you can really make any dish taste amazing … yes, even dishes that contain beets.

Stella is located at 10948 Brockway Rd in Truckee (adjacent to Gravity Haus). For menu, reservations and further information visit them online at stellatruckee.com or reach them via phone at 530-562-4670.