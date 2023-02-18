Wind, Snow, Cold temps return to Truckee-Tahoe after balmy holiday weekend
TRUCKEE, Calif. — After a balmy Presidents’ Day holiday weekend, cold temperatures, strong winds and snow returns next week to the Truckee-Tahoe region.
Sunny skies with high temps in the 50s through Monday will be replaced by a much colder weather pattern with periods of strong winds and snow on Tuesday through Thursday, according to a special statement from the National Weather Service in Reno.
Strongs winds will accompany the cold front on Tuesday with 40-50 mph gusts possible and higher in wind prone areas and more than 100 mph along the Sierra crest.
“Winds of this magnitude will bring difficulties for both air and ground travel, along with choppy lakes and potential impacts for backcountry recreation,” the statement said.
An initial round of snow is expected Tuesday into the evening with a short period of higher snowfall rates and even a rumble of thunder possible.
The service said additional periods of snow showers will follow through Thursday night and, overall, 12 to 18 inches of snow could accumulate along the crest with minor accumulation in western Nevada valleys.
The high on Tuesday will reach into the mid 40s before a precipitous drop on Wednesday and Thursday where highs will struggle to hit 30. Brisk winds will make it feel even colder, with dangerous wind chills in exposed areas of the high Sierra dipping as low as minus-25 degrees.
Bill Rozak is editor for the Sierra Sun. He may be reached at brozak@swiftcom.com.
