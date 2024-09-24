Jim Harbaugh Leads Los Angeles Chargers to 2-0 Start With Comfortable Victory Over Carolina Panthers

kaleb-becker-unsplash

The Los Angeles Chargers eased past the Carolina Panthers in a comfortable 26-3 win to make it two from two for Jim Harbaugh in his first season in charge at the SoFi Stadium franchise.

The win comes off the back of an opening game win over the Las Vegas Raiders and puts the Chargers in a strong position ahead of a tough series of encounters as they seek to erase the memory of last season’s horrendous 5-12 campaign, which saw Brandon Staley axed.

The win over the Panthers did initially look like it came at a cost, namely injury to star quarterback Justin Herbert, but things don’t look as bad as first feared. The 26-year-old suffered his injury in the first quarter of the game and then missed Wednesday’s practice season. When asked about his condition, Harbaugh responded that he was “feeling much better” before adding,

“Crystal ball? Expect him to get better every day,”

“I was in a meeting with him. Said he was feeling much better and good today.” before responding to questions as to who would take his place should he remain sidelined,

“Right now it’s Easton,”

“But we are going to be way over the legal limit of ‘what ifs’ if this or if that,” he concluded.

Harbaugh then went on to praise Herbert’s physical stature and condition, playfully commenting,

“There’s not one gene in his body I wouldn’t, like, immediately trade [for],”

“if you don’t like — you don’t love — Justin Herbert, there’s something wrong with you.”

“The arm talent, the stature, the way he processes information, dissemination, his leadership ability,” he said. “I mean even the fierceness with the way he competes. I thought I was a competitor. Just the way he goes about his daily business.” Harbaugh added.

Clearly, Herbert is key to what the Los Angeles Chargers and Harbaugh are hoping to achieve and is an awesome talent, albeit with some injury concerns, including the plantar fascia, which he was diagnosed with during the team’s training camp.

This is Herbert’s fifth season in Los Angeles, having been selected sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He has proven remarkably consistent over the course of those campaigns, posting big numbers, albeit with just one ending in a postseason run. With 2022 being his best year to date, where he threw for 4739 yards and led the team to the playoffs. The previous season, he broke 5000 yards and scored more touchdowns, but in terms of his percentage, 2022 proved more effective.