1 millionth rider takes TART Connect

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit’s innovative micro-transit service (TART Connect) recently hit a 1 million rider milestone. Since its inception, the on-demand, curb-to-curb transportation solution has revolutionized mobility for residents and visitors in the North Lake Tahoe and Truckee areas.

“This program has been instrumental in our regional efforts to reduce traffic congestion and provide alternative forms of transportation outside of a personal automobile,” said Placer Deputy County Executive Officer Stephanie Holloway. “We really feel like it’s changed the behaviors of our residents and visitors as they go through their week. Ridership has been steadily increasing and it’s a testament to a lot of hard work.”

In June 2021, it was originally rolled out in Placer and Washoe counties. TART Connect has since expanded its service areas to encompass North Lake Tahoe and Truckee. This micro-transit system has users order a ride through a mobile app, travel to multiple destinations, or connect to the mainline bus system.

The program’s success has improved connectivity and convenience while reducing traffic. TART Connect’s service zones include four Placer County areas, one in Incline Village and Crystal Bay, and one in Truckee, providing comprehensive coverage for the region.

“TART Connect is dedicated to fostering sustainable and accessible transportation solutions that enrich the lives of our community members and our visiting guests,” said Andy Chapman, president and CEO of Travel North Tahoe Nevada. “We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support from our regional partners, whose commitment enables us to continue service hours and maintain coverage in Zone 3, ultimately enhancing connectivity and mobility for all.”

Last summer, the Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Tahoe Downtowner LLC to continue TART Connect service through June 30. About $2,685,526 in transient occupancy tax funds was allocated to serve the Placer County zones through the TOT-TBID Dollars at Work Program.

The impact of TART Connect has been significant. In its first year as a pilot service, TART Connect provided 211,000 rides in Placer and Washoe counties. The free service has gained momentum, and ridership continues to grow.

TART Connect’s success in Washoe County’s Zone 3 has been bolstered by its partners, including Travel North Tahoe Nevada, Washoe County, Regional Transportation Commission Washoe, Reno-Sparks Visitors and Convention Authority, Tahoe Fund, League to Save Lake Tahoe, and others.

In June 2022, TART Connect extended service to Truckee. Over the next two years, ridership increased in Truckee by more than 500%.

“TART Connect has been extremely well received by Truckee residents, and has provided an important new transportation option for the community,” said Truckee Public Works Director Dan Wilkins. “Truckee applauds the leadership by the other transportation partners in the region who have implemented micro-transit including Placer County, Washoe County, and Mountaineer Transit Company.”

The process is straightforward. Users download the app, reserve a ride, and can be picked up in as little as 15 minutes. Or users can call (530) 553-0653.

TART Connect is an example of how innovative transportation solutions can enhance mobility, reduce traffic congestion, and contribute to a more sustainable and connected community in the North Lake Tahoe-Truckee region.

For more information, go to https://tahoetruckeetransit.com/tart-connect/

To download the app, go to https://apps.apple.com/us/app/tart-connect/id1566632029