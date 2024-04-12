Gambler’s Run Music Festival 2024 come to Crystal Bay Casino
CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. – The Crystal Bay Casino has announced their 2nd annual Gambler’s Run Music Festival.
The Event will take place on Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28 of 2024 at the Crystal Bay Club Casino. Featuring three days of music, mountains, gambling and more. Gambler’s Run Music Festival will bring together some of the best nationally touring acts with the adventurous spirit of the Sierras.
A diverse group of Artist will headline the 2nd annual Gambler’s Run Music Festival, bringing their vibrant & unique blend of funk, rock, & improvisational jam to the outdoor “Gambler’s Run” stage for three nights of electrifying performances. Featuring heavy hitters like Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Jackie Greene w/ Karl Denson and The Wood Brothers.
Festival Grounds open at noon daily with local food and craft vendors, followed by live entertainment from 2 – 10 p.m. With three days of music, set on two stages and 16 bands, this is an event you simply can’t miss. Make sure to get your tickets and don’t miss a bonanza of live music and fun.
What’s a music festival without an After Party? We are continuing the fun each night with After Parties in The Crown Room featuring The Floozies, Pigeons & Friends and The High Step Society. After Party tickets are included in your festival pass.
Elevate your experience with the CBC Backstage VIP add-on option, that includes complimentary appetizers, private lounge with seating and access to the Crown Room live stream, so you never miss the action.
Tickets for Gambler’s Run Music Festival and Gambler’s Run Kick Off Party w/ Samantha Fish are be available through Tixr at crystalbaycasino.com or devildogshows.com, the Crystal Bay Casino box office or by calling 775.833.6333 x 1. All events are General Admission, 21 and over and standing room only.
For information on sponsorship please contact Eric Roe at eroe@cbc-nv.com or 775.298.7821. Sponsorship packages include Stage naming rights, VIP access along with complimentary food during festival and after parties, social media mentions, inclusion on all print marketing materials and more.
For information on vending please contact Sam Shear at sshear@cbc-nv.com or Duane
Jakobs at djakobs@crystalbayclubcasino.com.
