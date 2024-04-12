Tahoe Wine Collective serves as entertainment hub, too

The wine tasting menu changes weekly and highlights boutique producers from the Sierra Foothills.

Brenna O’Boyle

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Tahoe Wine Collective’s packed April calendar offers pairings, workshops, comedy, music, and art in its hip venue on the first floor of the Boatworks Mall.

Its wine-tasting menu changes weekly and highlights boutique producers from the Sierra Foothills.

Its charcuterie is from Liberty Artisan Meats in Reno, and its cheeses are from Dedrick’s Cheese in Nevada City.

The Collective offers local craft beer from Alibi Ale Works, Solid Ground Brewing, South Lake Brewing, and The Good Wolf.

It is also Tahoe City’s art and entertainment hub. Some events require reservations or a preorder.

On April 12, it’s comedy night. The Shred the Mic comedians are back for another set. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Comedians include Kelly Shanley, Zeke Thomas, Sara Rooker, David Gamble Jr., Steven Dente, and Aaron Foster. Tickets required.

On April 13, meet the winemakers from Boar’s Nest Winery. Taste their lovely approachable wines that are perfect for everyday celebrations. 5 to 7 p.m. $24

On April 14 and 21, there are blind wine-tasting workshops. It’s a four-glass blind-tasting experience that engages your senses via aromas, flavors, and the thrill of deductive tasting. $40

On April 16, 23, and 30, it’s $2 Tuesdays at the wine bar. Every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m., a tasting pour of any by-the-glass wine is $2. No other discounts apply including happy hour. Up to six tasting pours per person are covered.

On April 20, meet the winemakers from Lost Sierra Wine Co. It’s a small batch production winery sourced from sustainable vineyards. Learn the story behind Lost Sierra’s beautifully crafted wines and its journey to launching its boutique vision. Tastings start at 5 p.m. $24

On April 24, there will be a food and wine workshop. Tahoe Wine Collective will show what makes some food and wine combinations sing. It will create the perfect pairing and give insights on what combinations to avoid. Tastings start at 5 p.m. $30

On April 27, there will be a natural wine-tasting event. Learn about natural wines’ flavor components. Find out what wineries are doing to work with nature to create delicious wine that supports the environment with a sustainable process and minimal footprint. Tastings start at 5 p.m. $24

On April 27, there will be complimentary live music by Wild Ginger Duo’s Shannon Carroll and Subra Doyle. 5 p.m.

On May 4, there will be a Blackwall Bakery brunch pop-up. Enjoy a 3-glass flight of bubbles with scrumptious pre-ordered pastries from Blackwall Bakery. 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Throughout April, enjoy Alanna Misico’s dynamic photography, which highlights the beauty of the lake’s trails.

On May 4, Tahoe Wine Collective will host a night to celebrate Ernest Brassard’s spirit and his ability to capture his love for nature, water, and life in his photography. 5 p.m.

On June 1, Bill Stevenson Photography Studio will have a re-opening celebration.

For more information, go to https://www.tahoewinecollective.com/discover