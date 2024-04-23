Tahoe Forest Health System Tahoe City location closed due to fire

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – On Monday, April 22, 2024, the building that houses Tahoe Forest Health System clinics at 905 N. Lake Blvd, Suite C, in Tahoe City sustained damage due to a small fire. At the direction of the authorities, the building has been closed for operations, and they do not have an estimated time of reopening.

This closure affects the following Tahoe Forest services at the Tahoe City location: Physical Therapy, Lab Draw, and Wellness.

Patients can call (530) 582-6205 for additional information, alternate service locations, and/or to reschedule existing appointments.

They are working with the building owner to reopen the location as quickly as possible, as well as assessing alternative locations to provide convenient care to the North Lake Tahoe community.

The Tahoe Forest Urgent Care and Primary Care clinics at 925 N. Lake Blvd, Suite B, in Tahoe City remain open at this time. However, patience is requested at these clinics, as the outage has affected their computer systems.

Please check TFHD.com or call (530) 582-6205 for the most up-to-date information regarding this closure.