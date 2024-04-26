YOUR AD HERE »

25 weeks of free music: Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District to put on a Spring, Summer, and Fall music series

Submitted to the Sun

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Get ready to groove, sway, and sing along as Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District announced its most exciting musical extravaganza yet. TDRPD is hosting three back to back concert series, captivating audiences with 25 straight weeks of free music. Spanning across three distinct seasons—Spring, Summer, and Fall—these three spectacular concert series showcase the talent and vibrancy of the local music scene. 

The Spring Music Series, Music in the Downtown Park, will kick off the festivities at the Downtown Park Stage, located next to the Community Art Center.
The Spring Music Series, Music in the Downtown Park, will kick off the festivities at the Downtown Park Stage, located next to the Community Art Center. This more intimate venue will be the perfect showcase for local up and coming bands. It starts on May 1, and will run every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. until June 12. This concert series will be the ideal mid-week activity for the family as the weather warms and the days get longer. With the help of Michelle Erskine Entertainment, the series has a great lineup: 

May 1: New Wave Crave 

May 8: Big Red featuring Carolyn Dolan 

May 15: Reardon Emmer Trio 

May 22: Truth Cartel 

May 29: Nick Eng Band 

June 5: White Water 

June 12: Mighty Mike Schermer 

As the days grow warmer, the Summer Music Series, Music in the Park, will take center stage, offering a bigger venue for popular local bands to showcase their talent. Music in the Park is the music series TDRPD has put on for over 30 years, and has come to be a favorite event for the community. It will take place at the “Salty” Gebhardt Amphitheater in Truckee River Regional Park and will run from June 19 to Aug. 28. These summer concerts are the ultimate venue to bring a picnic, gather friends and family, and enjoy great music on beautiful warm summer nights. TDRPD is excited to announce this year’s lineup, as it features a fun mixture of new and returning bands: 

June 19: Dead Winter Carpenters, and Nicholas Jamerson & the Morning Jays 

June 26: Sierra Roc 

July 3: Matt Axton 

July 10: Down the Rabbit Hole 

July 17: Classical Tahoe 

July 24: Blü Egyptian 

July 31: Blues Monsters 

Aug. 7: SambaDa 

Aug. 15: Boot Juice 

Aug. 21: Beatles Flashback 

Aug. 28: Dèjà Vu 

But the music doesn’t stop there! The Fall Music Series will seamlessly transition from the warm summer nights in Truckee River Regional Regional Park, back to the Downtown Park. The Fall segment of Music in the Downtown Park will run from Sept. 4 to Oct. 16. This will keep the outdoor live music going as we hold onto summer and try to make it stretch out a little longer. TDRPD are looking forward to the lineup the Tahoe School of Music is putting together for the series. 

Music in the Park will run from May 1 to Oct. 16
“We take pride in offering these great community events and are ecstatic to be extending our live music series,” said Sven, TDRPD’s General Manager. “Bring your friends and family, and enjoy the great music.” 

Whether you’re a longtime resident or a first-time visitor, everyone is invited to join in the celebration of music and community at Music in the Park, and Music in the Downtown Park. Mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and get ready to dance the night away! 

For more information and the latest updates on the concert series lineups and schedules, visit tdrpd.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @tdrpd. 

