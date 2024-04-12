NTCA invests $4.3 million in TOT-TBID funding for 13 community projects

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The North Tahoe Community Alliance Board of Directors voted to invest $4.3 million in Transient Occupancy Tax and Tourism Business Improvement District Dollars At Work funding toward 13 projects benefiting the North Lake Tahoe community.

If approved, this investment will unlock over $6.3 million in matching funds, totaling more than $10 million for local projects.

The funding decisions were made at the recommendation of NTCA committees comprised of business owners, housing and transportation experts, special districts, business associations, nonprofits, and community members. Four projects recommended for TOT funding require Placer County Board of Supervisors’ approval.

“Through the 2024 annual grant cycle, we have recommended the investment of $4.3 million in TOT-TBID Dollars At Work funding that will unlock matching funds of over $6.3 million, bringing the total investment in North Lake Tahoe to over $10 million,” said NTCA president and CEO Tony Karwowski, NTCA. “The projects that were both recommended to the Placer County Board of Supervisors for TOT funding and approved by the NTCA Board to receive direct investment of TBID funding include specific workforce housing projects, trails and recreation improvements, litter clean-up, accessibility, and business incubator efforts.”

TBID funding, generated through hotel and short-term rental stays, and purchases at activity providers, restaurants, and retail outlets, was awarded to nine projects costing $1,638,669. These TBID-funded projects range from a litter cleanup and education program to trail and facility construction, historical preservation efforts, housing initiatives, accessibility improvements, and public art installations.

Deep Dive Pilot Cleanup Project and Litter Education Awareness Program (Clean Up The Lake)

Tahoe Cross Country Lodge Project, Construction (Tahoe Cross Country Ski Education Association)

Revitalize the Watson Cabin (North Lake Tahoe Historical Society)

Don’t Drop the Top (Shane McConkey Foundation)

Accessory Dwelling Unit Accelerator Pilot Program (Tahoe Housing Hub)

Accessibility for All at North Tahoe Beach (California Tahoe Conservancy)

Tahoe Backyard Micro Business Incubator (Tahoe Backyard)

The Mural Project (Arts for the Schools)

SNOW Sports Museum Expansion and Refurbishment (Sierra Nevada and Olympic Winter (SNOW) Sports Museum Foundation)

The NTCA Board voted to recommend $2,680,000 in TOT funding, from overnight hotel stays and short-term rentals, toward four projects.

These projects, pending approval from the Placer County Board of Supervisors, include the Martis Valley Trail, the Tahoe Cross Country Lodge construction, the North Tahoe Recreation Access Plan Project, and the North Tahoe Mountain Biking Trails/FS 73 Bypass.

Martis Valley Trail (Northstar Community Services District)

Tahoe Cross Country Lodge Project, Construction (Tahoe Cross Country Ski Education Association)

North Tahoe Recreation Access Plan Project, USFS 06/Thelin (Placer County Department of Public Works, Tahoe Engineering Division)

North Tahoe Mountain Biking Trails, FS 73 Bypass (Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association)

The investment in these 13 projects shows the NTCA’s commitment to enhancing the North Lake Tahoe community through initiatives focused on environmental stewardship, recreational opportunities, historical preservation, workforce housing, and public accessibility.

It has the potential to unlock more than $6.3 million in matching funds. This investment represents a collaborative effort among the NTCA, its committees, and local stakeholders to drive positive change and improvements.

To date, the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program has reinvested more than $21.3 million in North Lake Tahoe and received an additional match of more than $29 million for a total of more than $40 million to support projects and programs in the North Lake Tahoe.

The next annual grant cycle begins in Fall 2024.

By investing in projects that enhance recreational opportunities, preserve cultural heritage, provide affordable housing options, and promote environmental stewardship, NTCA creates a sustainable and thriving community. The organization’s focus on responsible travel during off-peak seasons demonstrates its commitment to balancing economic growth with environmental conservation.

Through its collaborative efforts and strategic investments, NTCA is playing a vital role in shaping the future of North Lake Tahoe, fostering a vibrant, year-round economy that benefits all stakeholders while promoting responsible stewardship of the region’s natural and cultural resources.

For more information about the projects that have been funded and how the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program works, go to http://www.northtahoecommunityalliance.com .