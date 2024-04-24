Tahoe City, North Tahoe Public Utility Districts secure funding for GHG Emissions Inventory to Drive Emissions Reductions

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Tahoe City Public Utility District and the North Tahoe Public Utility District have secured funding from the California Tahoe Conservancy for a crucial initiative aimed at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in North Lake Tahoe. The project will entail the development of a comprehensive GHG Emissions Inventory of District operations of water, sewer, and parks and recreation services across both District’s service areas. The inventory is an important step to create a reference point in the past in which current emissions can be compared and will help inform future strategies and project prioritization.

Through this collaborative effort, TCPUD and NTPUD aim to leverage data-driven insights to drive meaningful reductions in GHG emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change. The Districts are already taking action to reduce GHG emissions and include efforts such as purchasing new electric fleet vehicles, installing solar backup power, and replacing old water meters with new SMART meter technology.

The effort supported by the California Tahoe Conservancy underscores a shared commitment in Lake Tahoe to pursue environmental stewardship and sustainability and represents a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to address climate change and protect the natural beauty of North Lake Tahoe.

“We are excited to embark on this important initiative with the support of the California Tahoe Conservancy,” said Sean Barclay, General Manager of TCPUD. “By working together and leveraging data-driven insights, we can make significant strides towards achieving our emissions reduction goals.”

The funding secured for the GHG Emissions Inventory project will help TCPUD and NTPUD track and monitor progress toward managing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions output, identifying opportunities to reduce GHG emissions, and measuring progress toward local, regional, state, and federal climate goals.

For more information about the GHG Emissions Inventory project and related initiatives, contact Kim Boyd at kboyd@tcpud.org .

About TCPUD: TCPUD is a local government agency responsible for providing water and sewer services, as well as parks and recreation facilities, in the Tahoe City area. Committed to environmental stewardship, TCPUD strives to balance the needs of the community with the protection of Lake Tahoe’s pristine environment.

About NTPUD: NTPUD serves the residents and visitors of North Lake Tahoe by providing water, sewer, and parks and recreation services. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, NTPUD aims to enhance the quality of life in the North Tahoe community while preserving the natural beauty of the area.

About California Tahoe Conservancy: The California Tahoe Conservancy is a state agency dedicated to restoring and enhancing the natural and recreational resources of the Lake Tahoe Basin. Through partnerships and innovative projects, the Conservancy works to protect the region’s unique environment for future generations.