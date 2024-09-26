Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Breast health free community talks, screenings

TRUCKEE, Calif. – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Tahoe Forest Health System is proud to offer educational talks focused on breast health, screenings, and early detection. These free, informative sessions led by expert physicians aim to empower women with critical knowledge about taking control of their health and the importance of regular screenings.

Join James Schlund, MD, Board-Certified Radiologist, on Thursday, October 3, from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. at Incline Village Community Hospital for a comprehensive discussion on the latest breast screening guidelines and risk assessment.

Incline Village Community Hospital Mammography staff. Provided

Another session, featuring Dr. Schlund and Cara Streit, MD, OB-GYN, will take place on Monday, October 7, from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. in Truckee at the Tahoe Forest Center for Health at 10833 Donner Pass Road. This talk will cover screening guidelines, general breast health, and hormones.

These talks are free to attend, either in person or virtually via Zoom, making it easy for all to participate. For more information or to register, visit TFHD.com/wellness-events or call (530) 587-3769.

In celebration of Breast Health Month, Tahoe Forest Health System reminds women that 50% of breast cancer-related deaths could be prevented with an annual mammogram. With enhanced mammography services available in both Truckee and Incline Village, scheduling a screening is easier than ever by calling (530) 582-6510. No physician order is required, and mammograms are covered by most insurance. For those without insurance, free or low-cost screenings are available.