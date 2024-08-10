Donner Party Hike 2024

The Donner Party Hike (DPH) combines the love for the Sierra Nevada wilderness and its history. The history of Donner Summit Pass has many “firsts” including:

– First Wagon train into California, 1844

– First Transcontinental Telegraph, 10/24/1861

– First Transcontinental Railroad, 5/10/1869

– First Transcontinental Bicycle Ride, 1884 by Thomas Stevens

– First Transcontinental Motorcycle Ride, 1903 by George Wyman

– First Transcontinental Lincoln Highway, 1913

– First Transcontinental Telephone Route, 1914-1915

– First Transcontinental U.S. Airmail Route, 5/15/1918

This year’s DPH will be held on September 7 & 8, 2024. The first day, Saturday, September 7, has a choice of 7 different hikes (with varying levels of difficulty), lunch and afternoon entertainment. The second day, Sunday, September 8, is a walking history tour. Each hike will be led by historians who will share the history of that specific portion of the Donner Summit and other significant areas. The fun of DPH is you get to choose the area of your interest. To help you in that endeavor below is a summary of what you will see and learn from each hike.

Hike Summary: Saturday, September 7

Historic Donner Pass (moderate, 2.5 miles, departure time 8:30 a.m.). This hike is full of stunning views with incredible history. You will see where the pioneers were stranded in 1846 and the canyon that blocked their way. Ironically the Transcontinental rail route blasted through granite and built miles of snowsheds and tunnels along here. You will learn about “starved camp”, catfish pond, and why the giant concrete letters “SF” and “SL” are embedded on a ridge above.

Railroad Summit Tunnel and More (moderate, 2.5 miles, departure time 8:30 a.m.). Tunnel 6 was an engineering marvel dug by the Chinese through 1659′ of solid granite. This hike is a must do. Walk through the tunnel and marvel at what an accomplishment this was and how the mules had to be blindfolded. Then stand on China wall, walk past the largest railroad workers camp and see the plaque dedicated to the successful Stephens-Townsend-Murphy party.

Summit Valley (moderate, 4 miles, departure time 8:30 a.m.). Summit Valley tells the history of Van Norden dam, Van Norden lake, and its current transformation. Learn about the Native Americans in this area and how they lived and traded, walk on the Dutch Flat Donner Lake Wagon Road, see the remnants of the sheep industry and shepherd’s cabin, and finally the ruts still left from the original emigrant trail. Walking back, you get to understand what it took to either take a stagecoach or drive a car through here.

Summit Canyon/Dutch Flat Donner Lake Wagon Road (moderate, 3 miles, departure time 8:30 a.m.). It’s all downhill on this hike. You get to experience the most significant square mile in California with all its “firsts” plus 2000-4000 year-old petroglyphs, a Chinese railroad workers camp, and spectacular views.

Roller Pass/Judah Loop (strenuous, 6 miles, elevation change 1100′, departure time 8 a.m.). This is one of the most popular hikes at the Summit but with DPH it is told with stories along the route. You will learn about Roller Pass, rope tows, Sugar Bowl, Emigrant Trail and Sierra Crest Trail, first locomotives over the Summit (not on tracks), Chinese railroad workers camp, Red Mountain, first transcontinental air route and then the indescribable view from the top of Mt. Judah.

Donner Peak/Coldstream Pass (strenuous, 4.5 miles, departure time 8:30 AM). This hike is a great option for those that don’t want to do the entire Judah Loop. Walking across granite slabs, you will be rewarded with a view from a notch almost 2,000′ above Donner Lake. Then there are numerous stories of the Emigrant Trail, Coldstream Pass, Theodore Judah, rope tows and more. It is uphill all the way up but downhill going back.

High Sierra Lakes (strenuous, 6 miles, departure time 8:00 AM). This unique hike has not only incredible history and spectacular views but also three Alpine lakes nestled in the forest. There is crime, a sword in the stone, and you get bragging rights saying you ‘hiked on the world-famous Pacific Crest Trail’ which runs from Mexico to Canada.

Saturday After Hike Entertainment and Speaker

After lunch, Saturday’s hikers will be entertained by a Chautauqua featuring Touch of Gold and Alice and the Wonderlandz as they share the history of the Donner Party and Eliza Donner through song and storytelling. (Note: a Chautauqua is a traveling show that flourished in the U.S. in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It provided popular education with entertainment in the form of lectures, concerts, and plays and was modeled after Chautauqua Institution of western New York.)

There will also be a presentation by Tim Twietmeyer (co-inventor of history expeditions) as he shares the January 2024 reprise of the Snowshoe Thompson route over the Sierra. Afternoon entertainment will start after lunch and last until approximately 2:30 PM.

Hike Summary: Sunday, September 8

Walking History Tour (easy 0.5 miles, departure time 9:00 AM). This easy walk has you relive the grueling travel and mishaps of the Donner Party. From the picnic area you will drive to Donner Memorial State Park to see the Murphy cabin and Pioneer Monument. Admission to the park is included so enjoy the afternoon and visit the Emigrant Trail Museum and see the movie documentary.

Hike Logistics

All Saturday hikes will meet at Donner Ski Ranch on Highway 40 (Soda Springs exit off I-80). Remember that meeting times vary depending on the hike that you have chosen.

Sunday’s hike will meet at the Donner Camp Picnic Area (so inappropriately named) located on Highway 89 approximately 8 miles north of Truckee.

Bring a small day backpack, water, layered clothing, camera, hat, camera, light snacks, sunscreen, dark glasses, tissue and a small trash bag. Please do not bring pets nor wear open-toed or slick soled shoes.

Pre-registration is required. Please go to donnerpartyhike.com to register and enjoy the fun and beauty of Donner Summit.

