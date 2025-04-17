EAT This Week: Mountain Brew’s Spicy Buffalo Salad

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you are a lover of classic buffalo chicken wings but feel a little on the guilty side when you plow through a basket or two, then this week’s feature is exactly what you’ve been waiting for. Heck, even if you’re just a salad lover then you need to check out this dish. As one of the newer additions to the menu, it has quickly become a fan favorite.

Mountain Brew’s Spicy Buffalo Salad. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

Starting with the chicken, it is marinated in buffalo sauce before it gets a gluten free breading and cooked to order then another bathing of buffalo sauce before hitting the plate. It meets up with romaine lettuce, celery, tomato, carrots, apples, walnuts, tossed around with their scratch made blue cheese dressing and topped with additional blue cheese crumbles.

If it sounds like a healthy version of buffalo chicken wings, that’s exactly the picture to paint in your mind. It has all the familiar feels but doesn’t sacrifice any of the flavor while adding in multiple layers of texture. The chicken is juicy and tender and hits all the high notes of tangy and spiciness while the lettuce, carrots, celery, and apple provide the cooling balance. Add in the funky pops of blue cheese and its everything you wanted but didn’t know you needed – yes, you need it.

I’m told that people that don’t like salad even crush this dish, so if you salad haters want to take that as challenge, then have at it. I’d be willing to bet it will win you over, too. It’s that delicious.

Mountain Brew is located at 12373 Donner Pass Rd. in Truckee. For menu, ordering and general information visit them online at mountainbrewcoffee.com or reach them via phone at 530-580-7954.