EAT This Week: Tahoe National Brewing Company’s Souvlaki Plate

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’re among the crowd who has never tried Souvlaki (or even know what it is), don’t worry – you’re in good hands – especially if those hands belong to the folks at Tahoe National. Because for a kitchen that focuses on simply making good food and isn’t afraid to change cuisine focus for the season (Mediterranean over this summer), they seem to dial it in no matter what the cookery looks like. And this week’s feature is no different.

Tahoe National Brewing Company’s Souvlaki Plate Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

Souvlaki is a Greek dish that usually consists of a type of marinated meat, seared and served on a skewer. In the case of my taste at Tahoe National, why go with anything else other than lamb when we’re talking about charred Greek meat on a stick. It gets a flavor boost from big and bold Mediterranean spices, grated onion and herbs.

The outside of the lamb had the perfect amount of char with a super moist interior and layers of flavor that would make an onion jealous. It’s served topped with a house dressing that incudes lemon, shallot, capers, garlic and a ton of fresh herbs that help to bring out the best possible notes in the lamb.

The rest of the dish is a choose your own adventure of flavor and there really isn’t a path that’s right or wrong – they all lead to a bite that’s equally delicious no matter which route your belly guides you. Whether that bite includes their scratch-made-daily pita bread, tzatziki with marinated cucumbers, roasted tomatoes, pickled onions, or their take on a taramosalata (a dip concoction of peppers and feta), you’re in for a palette pleaser every time.

Don’t be afraid to go big and get it all in one bite, either. It might take you a while to chew through that huge mouthful, but what a glorious chew it is. Just make sure to catch the drool with your napkin.

While this dish is a nod to one of owner David Renkert’s favorite Bay Area restaurants (Kokkari Estiatorio), it also gets quite the nod from me … as in yes, please – I’d love some more.

Tahoe National Brewing Company is located at 840 North Lake Blvd in Tahoe City. For menu and additional information visit them online at tahoenational.beer or reach them by phone at 530-807-1031.