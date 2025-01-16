EAT This Week: Tahoe Tap Haus’ Oh Mommy Pastrami

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I realize that when this column publishes, we will have already celebrated National Hot Pastrami Day (January 14). But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t continue the celebration and go with an option that, in my opinion, is one of the best pastrami sandwiches in the region. It also happens to be this week’s feature.

To kick things off, the Tap Haus’ hop-rubbed pastrami gets a go-round in the smoker for about 12 hours before getting sliced and ready to be piled high (six ounces of piled high to be exact). It’s joined between two slices of sourdough marbled rye by a Haus made IPA mustard, pepperoncini peppers, and melted habanero jack cheese then served alongside thick and crispy chips.

Tahoe Tap Haus’ Oh Mommy Pastrami. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

Now, there’s no real way around it – you must be willing to dive in and get a little messy with this sandwich. And let’s also be real, I loved every minute of its messiness.

The pastrami is insanely tender and while the smoke flavor is pronounced, it never feels over-the-top smoky. The mustard has a nice tangy balance to the smokiness and if it came in one of those big gallon jugs like you see at ballgames at the condiment station, I probably would have just pumped it directly into my pockets to take home.

The pepperoncinis bring both a tartness and heat, which when paired with the heat from the cheese, make for a nice spicy exclamation mark at the end of each bite. The bread holds up to everything quite well and even adds its own level of flavor with a subtle touch of sweetness.

With as much love that’s paid to each one of the ingredients on their own, it’s the combination of everything that makes it that much more irresistible.

I may or may not have stopped to go get another in the middle of writing this column.

Tahoe Tap Haus is located at 475 N Lake Blvd in downtown Tahoe City. For menu and more information visit them online at tahoetaphaus.com or reach them by phone at 530-584-2886.