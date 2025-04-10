Guesthouse Lake Tahoe debuts in Spring 2025

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Guesthouse – a new collection of members-only rental houses that combine the comforts of a luxury home with the amenities of a boutique hotel – announced its inaugural property, Guesthouse Lake Tahoe, which is now available for booking. Guesthouse Lake Tahoe will open in Truckee in spring 2025, welcoming guests with inspiring residential-style design along with exclusive services and amenities including a private chef, private driver, local guide, 24/7 house captain, and ski access to any Lake Tahoe resort – ensuring elevated and unforgettable group stays for every occasion.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our first property, Guesthouse Lake Tahoe, in the spectacular mountain destination of Truckee,” said Trevor Cornwell, Founder of Guesthouse. “Guesthouse Lake Tahoe offers more than just a beautiful retreat; it provides an inspiring environment with unparalleled hospitality where people feel genuinely cared for and welcomed and allows guests to meaningfully connect with the destination. Whether traveling with friends, extended family, or colleagues to collaborate and create, Guesthouse Lake Tahoe is the perfect backdrop to both host and be hosted in a special, authentic way.”

Guesthouse Lake Tahoe is an expansive property situated in the heart of historic downtown Truckee. It comprises a newly built nearly 4,000-square-foot private residence, and the neighboring Titus House, which will house Guesthouse Pantry, an artisanal bakery and café opening to the public in late 2025. Featuring four bedrooms including three king-sized suites and five-and-a-half baths along with spacious indoor and outdoor living areas, Guesthouse Lake Tahoe comfortably sleeps 10 guests and provides ample privacy to rest and recharge along with dynamic communal spaces to connect, socialize, work and play informally and as a part of curated experiences.

Designed to take the planning out of group stays, Guesthouse Lake Tahoe offers a fully furnished and stocked home with customizable amenities that equally cater to personal celebrations, family vacations, and business retreats. The property’s central great room features a wraparound fireplace, dining room and open-concept kitchen, an upstairs loft for breakaway conversations, a fully finished flex garage space with a kitchenette and mountain views, and a media room for entertainment, presentations, writing, or brainstorms, so there are plenty of spaces and ways guests can come together for fun, work, or both.

Guesthouse Lake Tahoe, located in the heart of historic downtown Truckee and surrounded by picturesque mountain views. Provided / Nephew

Personalized Five-Star Services, Amenities & Experiences

Guesthouse Lake Tahoe includes a dedicated onsite team – comprised of a private chef, a 24/7 house captain who manages the home, and a local guide and private driver – that provides private transfer coordination, customized meal preparation, itinerary planning, and special events coordination, along with additional services like walkway shoveling, grocery shopping, and dog walking to ensure a seamless, self-guided stay. To take advantage of the region’s renowned winter activities, each stay also includes four gold passes to any Tahoe ski resort, with the flexibility to access all mountains.

Guesthouse Lake Tahoe believes that the best meals are experienced together and offers a creative and nourishing culinary program that’s rooted in honest, delicious, family-style cooking. This includes daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner prepared by the private chef, along with meals to-go or dining in at select local restaurants and a fully stocked selection of wine and beer.

A Welcoming & Timeless Mountain Home Design

With architecture by Ryan Group Architects, interiors byHalfdan Pedersen, Olympia Pearl of Olympia Pearl Design, and Sally Lyons of Blue Skies 3D, and furniture and art by the Michael Hsu Office Of Architecture, Guesthouse Lake Tahoe’s classic design and thoughtful layout are centered around creating a welcoming, familiar feel that connects guests to each other and the natural surroundings. Halfdan Pederson, known for designing soulful and eclectic hotels, restaurants, shops, and residences across the U.S. and Iceland, pulled inspiration from Truckee’s historic origins and stunning scenery to create a laidback second-home atmosphere that allows the views to take center stage. Tall ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows immerse guests in the surrounding mountains and historic downtown, while cozy, nature-inspired interiors help bring the outdoors in. The result is an authentic Old World meets New World design aesthetic that celebrates and complements, rather than competes with, its Truckee-Tahoe environment.

Bookings Now Open

Rates for Guesthouse Lake Tahoe range from $3,000 to $5,000 per night based on seasonality; nightly rates are inclusive of private chef with three meals a day for up to 10 guests, private driver, local guide, and 24/7 house captain, among other services and amenities. Every first-time guest receives a complimentary annual membership, providing year-round access to Guesthouse Lake Tahoe. After the first year, the membership is $417 per month and cancellable anytime.

Guesthouse Lake Tahoe is located at 10403 High Street in Truckee, Calif. Be among the first to experience the all-new Guesthouse Lake Tahoe: Bookings are now open at https://www.guesthousecompany.com/ or membership@guesthousecompany.com . Follow along @guesthousecompany .