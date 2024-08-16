Evacuation orders in place in Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. – Portions of Grass Valley are under evacuation orders Friday, August 19 as CAL FIRE and local agencies respond to a vegetarian fire.
A CodeRED Emergency Alert from the Grass Valley Fire Department for the Nevada Fire in Grass Valley:
“This is the Grass Valley Police Department issuing an Evacuation ORDER for a Wildfire located in the area of Gates Place and Brunswick burning north, affecting zone GRS-E-242, GRS-E-246, GRS-E-271 and Nevada County NCO-E251;
EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY.”
CAL FIRE firefighters responded to a vegetation fire between Lumberjacks Restaurant and a Honda repair shop on Nevada City Highway. Air resources are over the fire.
Check Protect.Genasys.com for updates
