Excellence in Education Foundation’s ‘Dining for Schools’ program returns

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation is relaunching Dining for Schools, a fundraiser that has been on hold for a few years. Thanks to the generosity of local restaurant partners, the program will kick off again on Oct. 16.

At $100 each, Dining for School’s cards raise funds that directly benefit the classrooms in the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. Cardholders receive 50% off an individual dinner entrée at participating restaurants in the Truckee and North Tahoe areas during the designated program times. Some restrictions apply.

The non-transferable cards are valid Sunday through Thursday only (holidays excluded) from Sunday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Dec. 8, and Sunday, April 16 through Thursday, May 18, 2023. Cards may be used unlimited times at any participating restaurant during the valid period.

Purchase Dining for Schools cards at Safeway (Truckee and Kings Beach), Save Mart (Truckee and Tahoe City), Mountain Hardware and Sports (Truckee), and online at http://www.ExinEd.org .

“Just as our world has experienced changes, the Dining for Schools program matches its ebbs and flows with slight program modifications,” said a news release from the foundation. “We hope you continue to enjoy the Dining for Schools program, which directly benefits local youth.”

For more information, call 530-550-7984 or visit http://www.ExinEd.org .

Source: Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation