Firecracker Mile, parade highlight Independence Day celebrations in Truckee (GALLERY)

Before the floats, classic cars, live music, and other entries at Truckee’s annual 4th of July Parade made their way through Historic Downtown Truckee, 645 runners barreled down the one-mile parade route, participating in another favorite local tradition — the Firecracker Mile.

Dominic Henriques, 32, of Reno, won this year’s race, which supports Auburn Ski Club’s youth and junior programs, with a time of 4 minutes, 15 seconds. Henriques grew up in Tahoe City and said this was the first time he’s entered the race.

“I’ve been meaning to do it,” said Henriques. “I was on the Far West Nordic team throughout my junior year. I was excited to get out and do it finally.”

Brennan Holman, 25, of Rocklin, was second with a time of 4:18, followed by Nolan Dozier, 21, of Carmel, in third place with a time of 4:19.

Truckee’s Conor Cashner, 24, was fifth place, finishing the race with a time of 4:22. Another local, Montana Montgomery, 17, was fifth with a time of 4:28.

On the women’s side, Leigh Moffett, 23, won the race for a third consecutive year, and broke the five-minute mark for the second straight year. Moffett finished this year’s race with a time of 4:56.

Devyn Ramsay, 27, of Reno, was second place with a time of 4:59, followed by Jessica Smith, 38, of Oakland in third with a time of 5:01. Courtney Heiner, 27, of Rancho Cordova, California, was fourth, finishing with a time of 5:13. Truckee’s Annika Taylor, 26, was fifth with a time of 5:21. Jeanne Dervin, 78, of San Francisco, was the oldest racer in the field, cruising through the finish line with a time of 16:04.

Auburn Ski Club typically hosts three summer running events, all of which serve as benefits for their Nordic and biathlon programs. Next up is the 39th annual Squaw Mountain Run on July 27. This year’s Sierra Crest Ultra Run has been canceled, according to the ski club, due to course conditions on Donner Summit.

For more information and to find full race results, visit AuburnSkiClub.com

Following the Firecracker Mile, the annual Truckee 4th of July Parade. This year’s parade celebrated the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad. Nelson Van Gundy, longtime train aficionado and historian for the Truckee Donner Railroad Society, served as grand marshal.

Trails & Vistas captured best in show for their entry. Other first-place winners included: Langford Hastings Wrong Way Marching Band — open division; Truckee Gymnastics — youth division; Reno Mustang Club — classic auto division; Rotary Club of Truckee Drill Team — nonprofit division; and Piping Rock Equestrian Center — commercial division.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.