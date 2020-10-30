Jackson named forest supervisor for Lake Tahoe Basin
The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has selected William “Bill” Jackson as the new Forest Supervisor for the Lake Tahoe Basin.
Jackson is scheduled to arrive on Dec. 6, and comes from the White River National Forest in Colorado, where he served as the district ranger for the Dillon Ranger District.
“I’m excited to share the news that we have selected a new Forest Supervisor for the Tahoe Basin,” said Acting Forest Supervisor Danelle D. Harrison. “Bill has an extensive background in land management, and I can’t think of anyone better qualified to lead our Forest Family.”
Prior to his position on the Dillon Ranger District, Jackson served as the district ranger for the Manchester Ranger District on the Green Mountain National Forest in Vermont. He also served on the Pike, San Isabel, Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests and Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands.
Jackson earned a Natural Resource Management degree from North Carolina State and joined the Peace Corps in Honduras for two years, where he helped promote ecotourism and environmental education. After the Peace Corps, he attended graduate school at Colorado State University, where he studied natural resource management, recreation and tourism.
Jackson replaces Jeff Marsolais who accepted a position with the Eldorado National Forest in mid-June 2020.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.
