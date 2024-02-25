Letter to the Editor: Re-elect Cindy Gustafson

Placer County Voters and Tahoe Neighbors,

You currently have the great opportunity to re-elect Cindy Gustafson as our District 5 County Supervisor. My name is Jan Ganong and I have lived in Alpine Meadows for 45 years. I am a retired educator and current Alpine Springs County Water District Board member. I am encouraging your support of Cindy Gustafson as there is no one who is a better public servant or more qualified to be our Supervisor.

Cindy and I served together for many years on the Excellence in Education Foundation to support our schools. Then Cindy went a step further and spent countless hours as a TTUSD School Board member. In addition to supporting students, she has created positive outcomes that benefit us every day: our sidewalks, more trails, and an improved golf course and winter sports park to name a few. Due to her hard work we have improved transportation with Tart Connect and enhanced trash pickup in our region, to name just a few of her accomplishments. Cindy is a visionary and has the ability and dedication it takes to bring those with differing opinions together for positive compromise.

Cindy is working diligently on the affordable housing issue and is endorsed by fire departments, law enforcement, and community leaders for her past 5+ years of leadership as our District 5 Supervisor. We are SO lucky that Cindy is willing to run again. You won’t find a more thoughtful or dedicated individual to represent our interests. Do not miss this opportunity. Vote to re-elect Cindy Gustafson!

Jan Ganong, Alpine Meadows