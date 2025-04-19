Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

My hope to find a new solution or idea from Gordon Shaws article was disappointed.

The very reason Tahoe City is a bottleneck for traffic is their implementation of the Road Diet. This inappropriate application of a woke cureall to traffic congestion to a arterial mountain road with a lot of snow, and user conflict created this bottle neck.

Not to mention the increased risk for fire evacuations and emergency access. Please also see Dough Flaherty’s evacuation simulation at TahoeCleanAir.org https://nevadacurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Placer-Tahoe-1-TahoeCleanAir.org_.pdf .

Betty Klein

South Lake Tahoe

Climate Superfund Act of 2025

There is an important bill that has been introduced in our state that would make the world’s biggest fossil fuel polluters pay their fair share for the climate damages they have caused in California.

The Polluters Pay Climate Superfund Act of 2025 (SB 684) (AB 1243) ensures polluters pay to protect Californians and lowers costs by funding critical climate solutions, including transitioning to clean energy, disaster resilience, sustainable infrastructure, and support for workers and communities suffering climate harms.

This bill also assesses a fee on the largest greenhouse gas emitters to pay their fair share of the damage caused by their products, relieving taxpayers who otherwise bear these costs.

Californians shouldn’t be paying to clean up the mess these polluters made. The Polluters Pay Climate Superfund Act of 2025 will protect Californians and help lower costs by directly supporting working families who have experienced harm from climate disasters AND funding critical climate solutions — including transitioning to clean energy and building disaster resilience, and sustainable infrastructure.

Please reach out to your State Senator and Assembly Member and ask them to vote for and support this important legislation.

Ron Sadler

Truckee