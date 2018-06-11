Bicyclist dead after being struck by vehicle on State Route 89

A collision between a bicyclist and a Toyota on State Route 89 Sunday morning resulted in fatal injuries to the bicyclist, according to California Highway Patrol. Both the vehicle and the man riding the bicycle were traveling southbound just south of Cabin Creek Drive when the car veered right striking the cyclist. CHP officials said that "neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in this collision."

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 63-year-old Susan Draper, sustained no injuries. The identity of the man riding the bike has not been released.