Morse to face McClintock in general elections

Democratic candidate Jessica Morse made it past the primary elections on Tuesday in California's 4th congressional district with 19.9 percent of the votes. She will be facing Republican Tom McClintock in the November general elections who won 52.1 percent of the votes. Regina Bateson, democrat, came in third with 12.6 percent.

"I am grateful for the hard work that my family, volunteers, and staff put into this effort, as I could not have gotten this far with their constant support," Morse said in a statement released early Wednesday morning.

"Taking on Tom McClintock and his special-interest backers will not be easy. But as I have learned over the past year traveling across all 10 counties in the 4th district, nothing can erase the enthusiasm and passion awakened by our campaign," the statement read.

Morse was officially endorsed by the Democratic party in February. She is the only candidate to have an office in Truckee and has held numerous events in the Lake Tahoe area.

District 4, which stretches from Truckee down to Sequoia National Park, has consistently voted Republican as McClintock has held the seat since 2009, winning the last two elections by more than 20 percentage points.

In a statement released Tuesday night McClintock said he was "overwhelmed by the resounding vote of confidence."

"Tonight's election is stunning proof that the shrill voices of the left do not speak for the people of our communities, and that as we approach the crucial November midterm elections, our nation will stay the course and restore American greatness, prosperity, freedom and security," the statement read.

As of May 16, McClintock had raised a total of $1,077,031 with Morse close behind, raising $1,069,201, according to Federal Election Commission data. Morse said that 78 percent of contributions towards her campaign have come from small donors, who have donated $200 or less. Morse has described her campaign as a "true grassroots movement."

The seat for District 4 is one that Democrats are targeting in order to regain majority control of the House, though it has not been seen as important as districts in Southern California. Results from Tuesday's primary elections revealed that Democrats may have a fighting chance as candidates secured a spot to compete in nearly all 53 districts, including three critical Orange County-area House races.

The Democratic Party has not had majority control of congress since 2010. Currently, Democrats hold 194 of 435 seats. They need 218 to regain control. Of the 24 seats they need, Hillary Clinton won 23 of those districts in the 2016 election.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 of hjones@sierrasun.com.