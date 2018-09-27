Poll shows voter support for environmental issues

A recent poll released by the California League of Conservation Voters indicated that voters in California's 4th Congressional District, regardless of party affiliation, showed concern for environmental issues.

Of the 706 voters surveyed, the poll showed that 84 percent total, including 79 percent of Republicans and 75 percent of independents, supported protection of public lands, the Land and Water Conservation Fund and opposed offshore drilling.

"I know how important it is to safeguard our public lands, for our local economy and generations to come," said Jessica Morse, democratic candidate for the 4th district. "I support reauthorizing the Land and Water Conservation Fund and will always fight for our public lands. There is too much at stake."

Chris Baker, chief strategist for Republican Representative Tom McClintock of District 4, disagreed with the legitimacy of the polls stating that the League of Conservation Voters has in the past tried to block necessary forest management legislation.

"They have consistently stood in the way of laws that need to be changed so that dead and dying wood can be cleared out," said Baker. "We feel that our position on water and forest management is very well aligned with voters in the district."

The poll surveyed four congressional districts across the state including Districts 25, 45 and 48, all of which are represented by Republicans. In each district surveyed over 82 percent of those polled shared their support for a member of congress that would take action to protect public lands, coastlines, and clean air and water.

Over two thirds of those polled also shared that they would like to see their representative renew the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The bill uses a portion of revenue from offshore drilling to protect land, water, and recreation areas in America without use of taxpayer funds. However, it is set to expire on Sept. 30 unless reauthorized by congress.

