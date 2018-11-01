Truckee-Tahoe polling locations

On Tuesday, Nov. 6, voters will head to the polls to decide everything from state representatives to local issues such as Measure AA.

Truckee Town Chambers opened a 10-day voting center on Saturday that will remain open through election day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. It will be open to all Nevada County residents with ballots for the California General Election and local elections. Same day voter registrations are accepted.

Below is a list of locations to cast your vote in North Lake Tahoe on election day.

TRUCKEE

Truckee Town Hall

Family Resource Center, 11695 Donner Pass Road

KINGS BEACH

North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach

Alpine Meadows Fire Department #56, 270 Alpine Meadows Road, Alpine Meadows

Squaw Valley Public Serv. Dist., 305 Squaw Valley Road, Olympic Valley

TAHOE CITY

North Tahoe Fire Station #51, 222 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City.

North Tahoe High School, 2945 Polaris Road, Tahoe City.

To look up your designated polling place in Placer or Nevada County visit placerelections.com or mynevadacounty.com/nc/elections.com or 530-550-2652.