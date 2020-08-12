Red flag warning in effect at noon
A red flag warning for very high fire danger will be in effect today from noon to 9 p.m. for the Truckee-Tahoe area.
The National Weather Service office in Reno issued the warning due to today’s forecast of gusty winds with low humidity.
“The region is four for four so far this season, with each red flag day resulting in wildfires, structures lost, and communities evacuated from Susanville to Gardnerville,” said North Tahoe Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Erin Holland in an email. “We’ve been fortunate to only experience smoke impacts in the Basin; fingers crossed we stay that way, but we need to be prepared for the worst.”
Due to the red flag warning, no outdoor flames are permitted while the declaration is in place, according to the North Tahoe Fire Protection District and Meeks Bay Fire Protection District, which added that restrictions include LPG fire pits and pellet grills / smokers.
The forecast today in Truckee calls for sunny and clear conditions with a high near 78. Southwest winds are expected to be 5 to 15 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph.
“Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires,” said the weather service in its warning.
