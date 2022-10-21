Ribbon cutting set for new downtown park

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the park on Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.

TRUCKEE, Calif. – After five years of planning and dreaming, a new park and outdoor gathering space is set to open in downtown Truckee, adjacent to the Community Arts Center on Church Street. Mark Tanner Construction drove the revitalization project in collaboration with the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe Community Project. The property is owned by the Truckee-Donner Park and Recreation District. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the park at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.

“It’s going to be an amazing new place for the community to gather,” said Mark Tanner, of Mark Tanner Construction. “There’s seating for about 100 people, dedicated to the amphitheater which can host weddings, live music and other events. There’s nothing like it in downtown Truckee and it’s going to be a central hub for everyone to use and enjoy.”

The multi-use space includes an outdoor amphitheater where cultural activities can be held. There’s also a natural playscape area for kids, picnic tables, and a Truckee-themed mural that was painted by local students and organized by Arts for the Schools. The new park replaces an old parking lot and play structure that had become outdated and worn down.

“Of course, starting the project during a pandemic was less than ideal,” says project manager Jen Weissenberg. “Especially with the supply chain and material issues that emerged over the past two years. But the community really rallied to make this happen.”

High West Landscape designed the park, and many local organizations donated money to the project, including the Truckee Tahoe Airport District. A slew of local companies also donated materials for use in the park, which is completely ADA accessible.

“Everyone involved should be really proud. Over $1 million was raised through grants, individual naming, in-kind material and professional business donations,” says CATT’s executive director, Kellie Cutler. “That’s an incredible investment on behalf of the businesses and funders in our community.”

Local residents and businesses stepped up by purchasing customized pavers in a “Buy A Brick” campaign. Engraved pavers are still available as are other additional naming opportunities to be considered. To learn more visit: http://www.downtowntruckeepark.com .