Soroptimist International of Truckee Donor celebrates 50th birthday

Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner celebrated their 50th birthday by hosting a dinner on Oct. 28. The keynote speaker for this celebration was Yulisa Mendez, the 2016 Live Your Dream award winner. From a teen mom at 14, she is now a college graduate and a social worker for the Tahoe Forest Hospital. Since 1990, Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner has given over $590,000 to support community programs, scholarships and grants.

Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner was chartered Nov. 3, 1971. Interestingly, Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner donated the first infant monitor to Tahoe Forest Hospital in 1982. In 1975, Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner started the first Wine Tasting Party at Northwoods Clubhouse. Tickets only cost $2.50 and $600 was raised for high school scholarships.

On Oct. 26, Mayor Anna Klovstad read a proclamation at the Town Council meeting to honor Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner for their 50 years of service to the Truckee community.

Soroptimist President-Elect Denise Trani-Morris said, “It was an honor enjoy an evening sharing our club’s 50 year history and the 100 year anniversary of our parent organization, Soroptimist International (SI). The mission for SITD and SI is to empower women and girls.

The Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner holds monthly club meetings on the second Thursday of each month at noon. Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner hosts the "Oldest and Best" Wine tasting and Restaurant Faire each year, on the first Saturday of June.

Soroptimist (soroptimist.org) is an international volunteer service organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner is a 501(c)(3) organization.

From left, Laura Mohun, Susan Horst, Anna Klovstad, Pam English and Chris Seitz attend the proclamation from the Mayor of Truckee.

